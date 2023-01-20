A girl's luscious hair sparked a heated conversation about natural hair on Instagram that lasted for days

Her hair looked healthy and long and the women on the social media platforms wanted to know her hair care routine

Some netizens raised concerns in the comments about how rough the stylist was brushing her hair

A girl gets her beautiful hair styled. Image: @africanhairsummit/TikTok

Researchers say the global hair care industry is worth over USD 80 billion and women are always looking for products to make their hair strong and beautiful.

An Instagram video of a young girl went viral and people wanted to know how the girl maintained her gorgeous hair.

The clip was posted by @africanhairsummit which is a page that promotes black natural hair, and they have close to half a million followers.

People said the clip proved that African hair can grow long if cared for properly. The young lady's hair was styled into a ponytail, and the hairdresser used a wide-toothed brush and a rubber band to achieve the simple and timeless look.

See the Instagram video below:

Instagram comments about the viral hair post

@sweeetpeee2 mentioned:

"Afro hair is the most versatile in the world, let's teach our children to always be proud of their natural growth."

@brnidove said:

"So far mom has done an excellent job. Keep that volume and length by using the appropriate products."

@masquenmanifest posted:

"This is the little black girl hair experience that makes a lot of us grow up and shave our heads at the first sight of freedom. Be gentle or she'll be traumatized from this forever."

@148.dis commented:

"Am I hating because I don’t have this? Yes."

@racher_red wrote:

"I just want to know what she puts in her hair, how often does she wash it, and all that good stuff."

@mybabybentinho posted:

"Give me a little bit of your hair, please. "

@theoctoberissue said:

"Her hair is beautiful. I remember when my hair was thick and lengthy like that."

@donnamaria_williams asked:

"Is it wrong to be jealous of a pre-teen?

