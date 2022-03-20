Proudly black African-haired women have gathered on Mzansi's bustling social media streets in celebration of their natural hair

@RatibabyG's call for her fellow black sisters to share snaps of their hair caused the floodgates to open, thanks to a flood of responses

Briefly News was on hand to surf the waters in search of the most exciting and captivating responses to the tweet to bring to readers

Few things can trump the feeling of being content with one's image, and a bunch of proudly South African women are proving exactly why on the busy Twitter streets.

It comes after a natural hair beauty, @RatibabyG, took the timeline to show off her majestic and authentic crown. She invited others who wear their hair the natural way to join her in celebrating their African magnificence.

Local girls are flexing their natural hair on the timeline. Image: @nonitheotiginal, @gundo_ramuhovhi, @Kieleh_27

Source: Twitter

"Natural hair thread!" the punchy caption read.

And what do you know, black beauties from all corners of the bird app heeded the call and graced the stunner's mention to parade their afros and then some. The post had seen 14 500 likes and 850 retweets at the time of publication.

Afro ladies answer call

Even more, 800-plus comments lit up the author's mentions as Saffa ladies whipped their natural hairdos back and forth. Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments strip to unearth all the incredible reactions to the post.

@RatibabyG wrote:

"Although high in maintenance, natural hair will never not be beautiful. Also, one thing about black women, sibahle!"

@NG_Masina said:

"I really neglect my hair most of the time but it's always just doing its thing and at this point, I have to stan."

@hazel_mahazard added:

"I'm on the verge of relaxing mine. Natural hair is painful ladies. I khant anymore."

