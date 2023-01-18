A video of a little boy playing with a feisty puppy went viral on social media with 1.9 million views

The dog tried to get the tiny tot's attention by all means necessary and ended up frustrating the baby

TikTokkers shared their different opinions about the baby and dog's interaction in the comments section

A playful dog took a little boy through all the emotions while pulling on his pants. What started out as a cute moment quickly turned into a tussle that evoked different feelings from people online.

In the TikTok video posted by @user8198916437575, the baby tried hard to play with his toy car while the puppy competed for his attention.

A man laughing in the background can be heard in the viral video as the toddler and puppy tussled.

With pitbull attacks on the rise in SA, hyper-alert citizens discussed the appropriate ways for dog owners of different breeds to treat their dogs.

Some netizens said the behaviour shown in the short clip could lead to the animal snapping.

@luciekings said:

"Am I the only one not finding this funny?"

@thihangwi7 posted:

"He realized it was serious when the puppy pulls his shorts. "

@luvuyothekiso said:

"Dude you can’t be laughing and not intervene."

@grandma_sherry0 stated:

"I don't think it is funny, he doesn't like that."

@chassuer added:

"When kids are left with their dads. Man to man, good life lessons."

@florahlomphi mentioned:

"The boy will not be bullied by anyone in life."

@simply_sweet18

"They are going to be best of friends."

@soniagrizzle commented:

"He's going to be a strong boy and when he does the dog won't get away."

Briefly News reported that there is no denying that pit bulls are one of the most feared breeds of dogs in the world. So, when a man had one start chasing him, he was taking no chances.

While the negative stigma attached to the breed is slowly changing thanks to those who are now treating them with love and care, people are still hella weary.

