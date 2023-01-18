A young woman started a social media storm when she posted a video about her dating pet peeve

She said in the viral clip that having a boyfriend who uses a Pick 'n Pay smart shopper card would be embarrassing for her

Thousands of people dragged the woman for her relationship standards and the topic trended on Twitter

A woman says men using Pick 'n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: UGC

A woman who doesn't like men who use smart shopper cards got her 5 minutes of internet fame when her video trended across different social media platforms.

A tweep with the handle @AdvoBarryRoux reposted her provocative clip to his 1.9 million followers who criticised her picky standards.

In the video, the woman can be seen giggling at the horrifying thought of dating a man who uses the popular rewards card.

Mzansi men were offended that there are women who judged them for being frugal and financially savvy.

Twitter users said in the current economic climate it should be considered wise to accumulate some points on the rewards cards that can later be used to buy groceries and other essentials.

@brianrams said:

"As fake as she looks, I am not surprised."

@rmphotwa asked:

"Firstly is she even working? And secondly what is her highest qualification? Then we can conclude from there."

@Tahepo16 mentioned:

"Lol, standards set by women will make you feel lesser of a man if you are not firm on your two feet."

@zandisile72 asked:

"Is she working or just a dependent?

@Godfrey47596946 added:

"Oksalayo, you'll eat and drink whatever was purchased with those cards."

@Thabi140i stated:

"These are the girls that sleep with sugar daddies, so she can pay rent and have groceries."

@SingleM57567030 tweeted:

"What’s wrong with Southern African women?"

@potter_provy commented:

"It's called a smart shopper card for a reason, it's not for dumb people."

