Priddy Ugly has taken to Twitter to share that he and his wife, Bontle Modiselle, are not interested in having a reality show

The rapper stated that their marriage is too valuable to be exposed to the prying eyes of Mzansi peeps who are always looking to cause trouble

Reacting to the news, Priddy's followers lauded the famous couple, saying they made a wise decision

Priddy Ugly has revealed that he and Bontle Modiselle have received many reality TV show offers but have declined all of them.

Priddy ugly says a reality TV show is not something he wants for his marriage with Bontle Modiselle. Image: @priddyugly

In a Twitter post, the rapper hinted that he and his wife would not be pressured by people's expectations about how they should live their lives. Priddy added that his relationship with Bontle is too precious to be placed under Mzansi peeps' scrutiny.

"A few people have asked, so I’d just like to make it clear. With numerous offers over the years, all have been declined. Myself & my partner have never been interested in being part of a reality show in any form, especially one that has to do with our relationship. Warm regards."

Taking the matter a step further in a second tweet, Priddy slammed all Mzansi celebs for making quick cash and aiming for fame using a reality TV show. The South African reports that this comes after online critics called the musician a "struggling rapper."

"When the skill & talent declines & doesn’t sell, they think creativity means advertising your body or family’s livelihood for entertainment…"

Mzansi praises Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle for declining reality TV show offers

Peeps said it takes a real artist to admit that what sells the most is not the art but the exposure of an artist's personal life to prying public eyes.

@JusCallMeWill said:

"The dude is humble and wants peace."

@ClxssicsOnly shared:

"Like any real one should."

@eff_le posted:

"Great Choice. If they make you they'll break you to o make more money of you "

@Darlington1_ replied:

"That’s why I like you. You are true to everyone "

@assassin_louis commented:

"That's a very wise decision."

@kat_2da_lego also said:

"Respect grootman!! real dudes do real things, screw the clout. Keep your relationship in the private sector!"

@SiphoTheTree also shared:

"On that note, y’all gotta strike a deal for Ha Moloi on Showmax "

@Manny_867 also shared:

"It's mostly this new generation. They can't seem to pivot into other realms of creativity without selling s*x to us."

