Enhle Mbali has made serious claims about DJ Black Coffee after the announcement that he'll appear on Podcast and Chill

The actress said she has so much to tell and wants a joint interview because she has been receiving many threats from the DJ

It seems like Mzansi is unbothered by Mbali's post due to the polygamy and cheating scandals she has recently been involved in

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Enhle Mbali is being called out for trying to silence Black Coffee about their controversial marital issues after it was announced he would be a guest on Podcast and Chill.

Enhle Mbali says Black Coffee has been planting dangerous things that threaten her safety. Image: @realblackcofee and @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

According to IOL, Black Coffee has hinted that he's scheduled to make an appearance on Podcast and Chill, where he'll probably open up about his marriage woes. Seemingly reacting to the news, Enhle has allegedly shared a post making serious claims against the Drive hitmaker.

On Twitter, controversial user @ChriExcel102 shared a screenshot of what looks like an Instagram story from the actress. In the picture, Enhle demands to have an interview in the same room as Black Coffee.

The former Rockville actress then goes on to accuse the internationally acclaimed DJ of endangering her life. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"This guy is too much. I want an interview with both of us in one room at CNN! The email I just read! Now planting stuff!! It's getting increasingly dangerous."

Check out the Twitter post below:

Mzansi is sick and tired of Enhle Mbali's scandals

Reacting to Enhle's claims, peeps said it is high time South Africans stop paying attention to the star as she doesn't have a clean record in her love life.

@njivana said:

"Abantu ngathi babuye bekhohlwe ukuthi losisi uyiprofessional actress, so it literally doesn’t take much for her to fake tears."

@michaelkoketsoM shared:

"You know what? This Enhle and Coffee thing is getting old and is annoying."

@Shaggy_EhxSA posted:

"Let her do her thing. We are waiting for Black Coffee's interview."

@inev3rlikedyou replied:

"That time Coffee will just go on the podcast and not even mention her name."

@Epi_Liege commented:

"How many times has Enhle spoken out though? Now Coffee wants one, just only one interview! jiki jiki they must both be an interview. Coffee has been quiet for years, let's hear his side of the story."

@BVelebayi wrote:

"She decided to keep quiet about the cheating with a married man scandal. I almost thought she deleted her socials."

@GarisheNcumisa also said:

"They’re both toxic aba ...which makes them victims of each other."

@UncleT_PR also shared:

"She needs publicity."

@BlackAn65843366 added:

"She decided to divorce out of anger just to be passed around by rich men."

Mzansi calls Enhle Mbali out for double standards, actress accused of cheating with a married man

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali has been called out for double standards on social media. The actress is allegedly cheating with a married man after her failed marriage to Black Coffee.

Fuming peeps took to Twitter and slammed the stunner for, apparently, emotionally abusing the wife of the man she's cheating with. There's an audio of a conversation between Enhle and the allegedly abused wife doing the rounds online.

Enhle went live on her timeline when Black Coffee was reportedly cheating on her. She cried that he was emotionally abusing her. Now, tweeps claim she's doing the same thing to another woman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News