Mzansi tweeps are convinced that Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa will become a sangoma before the end of this year folowing her cheating scandal

The actress trended on social media after a leaked conversation of the stunner reportedly confessing to cheating with a married guy surfaced online

Peeps took to Twitter and made the wild sangoma speculations after the married guy in the middle of the scandal denied having a romantic relationship with Enhle

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is still topping the trends list after she apparently confessed to cheating with a married man. The actress has been trending the whole week.

After the man she's allegedly having a steamy relationship with denied gettigng jiggy with her, some social media users claimed she's about to become a sangoma. A long list of South African celebs answered their calling in 2022.

Some trolls have been for a minute claiming that most of the entertainers who took the ancestral journey are faded stars. After Black Coffee reportedly cheated on Enhle Mbali and her alleged lover denying their relationship, Mzansi Twitter users think she'll take the sangoma route.

Where do the sangma speculations come from?

ZAlebs reports that some tweeps speculated that she'll become a sangoma before the year ends. It's not known where the specualtions are coming from.

@Dlambulo_Bhele said:

"A fake Sangoma."

noluthandosamk3 commented:

"Idk why this is funny."

@RLND86 wrote:

"Finally, someone has said it."

@Ed_UberDriver said:

"I am giving her until April, the fourth month."

@Thomas_nje added:

"Guys please save this tweet, I have a feeling it's true."

Enhle Mbali's alleged bae denies relationship rumours

In related news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali's alleged married boyfriend, Justice Huni, has reacted to the rumours of their affair. The man in the middle of the cheating scandal has denied that he's having an affair with the actress.

Enhle Mbali trended after a leaked audio of her chat with her alleged bae's wife surfaced on social media. She apparently admitted that she's in a relationship with the married guy but he has issued a statement denying the allegations.

In the statement doing the rounds on Twitter, Enhle's alleged bae said they've been friends since they were teenagers. Peeps shared mixed reactions to the statement. Some claimed the statement is just a cover up.

