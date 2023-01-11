Enhle Mbali's alleged married bae, Justice Huni, has denied the rumours of their romance adding that the stunner is just her friend

Enhle is topping the trends list after she seemingly admitted to cheating with the married man following her failed marriage to Black Coffee

The stunner's alleged bae shared that they've been friends since they were teenagers but Mzansi believe the statement is just a "cover up"

Enhle Mbali's alleged married boyfriend, Justice Huni, has reacted to the rumours of their affair. The man in the middle of the cheating scandal has denied that he's having an affair with the actress.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa’s alleged married has denied their relationship rumours. Image: @enhlembali

Enhle Mbali is trending after a leaked audio of her chat with her alleged bae's wife surfaced on social media. She apparently admitted that she's in a relationship with the married guy but he has issued a statement denying the allegations.

In the statement doing the rounds on Twitter, Enhle's alleged bae said they've been friends since they were teenagers. Part of his statement reads:

I categorically deny everything stated about Enhle pertaining to the nature of mine and Enhle's relationship."

The alleged cheater went on to claim:

"She is one of the boys and covered for me. She does not deserve any of this."

Mzansi reacts to Enhle Mbali's alleged bae's statement

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the statement. Some claimed the statement is just a cover up.

@lulumanyahti said:

"These people are disgusting....Enhle said what she said...thse 360 media releases are always cover ups."

@TheProgress_ wrote:

"This is down side saying Enhle is also lying. This is about protecting him and only him."

@Reyabii commented:

" 'She is one of the boys'."

@Jabusithole_ said:

"What are the the husband's social media handles? I need to see if he was worth all of this..."

@Xipopana__ added:

"Nah, he hates his wife."

Mzansi calls Enhle Mbali our for double standards

In related news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali is being called out for double standards on social media. The actress is allegedly cheating with a married man after her failed marriage to Black Coffee.

Fuming peeps took to Twitter and slammed the stunner for apparently emotionally abusing the wife of the man she's cheating with. There's apparently audio of a conversation between Enhle and the allegedly abused wife doing the rounds online.

Enhle went live on her timeline when Black Coffee was reportedly cheating on her. She cried that he was emotionally abusing her. Now tweeps claim she's doing the same thing she went through to another woman.

