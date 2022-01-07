Who is Kelly Hall? Everything you need to know about Matt Stafford’s wife

Kelly Hall is famously known as the wife of the Los Angeles Rams quarterback, Matt Stafford. He has also played for Detroit, the Bulldogs, The Lions and other prominent American football clubs. Matt Stafford's wife overcame the risk of becoming deaf after major brain surgery.

Mrs Stafford was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma. It is a slow-growing tumour on the main nerve leading from the inner ear to the brain. Photo: @kbstafford89 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

NBC apologized for zooming in on the wrong woman during the first half of the Sunday Night Football game, claiming she was Matthew Stafford's wife. The network then showed Kelly a few minutes after the game returned. Actionpark Media produces Kelly Hall's podcast called The Morning After, where she gives her fans insights into her life from motherhood to marital experiences.

Kelly Hall's biography

Kelly Hall's age is 32 years as of 2021. She was born in Feltham, Middlesex, UK, on 5th August 1989. Her parents are Leslie and Jack Hall. Jack is a businessman in Feltham, while his wife's career is off the record.

Mrs Stafford, her husband, and her father-in-law are former students of the University of Georgia. Coincidentally, her older brother is a retired NFL player. Photo: @kbstafford89

Source: Instagram

Kelly is the youngest child in her family. She has a sister called Jennifer and a brother named Chad. Kelly Hall's brother is a former NFL player and currently coaches the Buffalo Bills. He played for many teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelly Hall's education and career

She completed her basic education in the UK and furthered her education in the US. Kelly is an alumnus of the University of Georgia. After graduation, she ventured into modelling.

Modelling made her a household name in the UK, for she featured in multiple magazines and commercial ads. Kelly Hall's social media profiles have over 300k followers as of January 2022. She currently interacts with her fans on Instagram and YouTube alone.

How did Matthew Stafford meet Kelly?

Kelly Hall and Matthew Stafford met in 2009 while studying at the University of Georgia. She was a cheerleader while her husband was the Bulldogs' quarterback. Matt was born to John and Margaret Stafford in Tampa, Florida.

Two of their four daughters are twins. The girls take after their mum's blonde hair. Photo: @kbstafford89

Source: Instagram

He has an older sister called Page, and his father is also an alumnus of the University of Georgia. The couple had a private wedding on 4th April 2015, where they gave their guests shoes and neon trucker hats.

The couple is currently blessed with four daughters. Twins Sawyer and Chandler were born in 2017, Hunter was born in 2018, and Tyler in June 2020.

Kelly Hall's brain tumour

She wrote a touching essay for ESPN in October 2019 about her battle with a brain tumour. Mrs Stafford ignored the dizziness and did not seek medical attention, for she was focused on her family.

Kelly Hall's husband was alarmed when she experienced a vertigo spell. He rushed her to the ER, where she was given drugs. Unfortunately, the medicine was ineffective. An MRI revealed a tumour growing on her cranial nerves two weeks later.

The NFL player's wife overlooked the first symptoms of the illness for her children's sake. Photo: @kbstafford89

Source: Instagram

Mrs Stafford was scared of surgery because there was a 50% chance of becoming deaf. Also, her entire face would stop functioning. After 12-hour brain surgery, she woke up and could hear. Kelly attended Matthew's games after a few months.

She thanked everyone who supported her on social media. Mathew light-heartedly told her that their house had become a bootleg flower shop. Matt's fans from Michigan and Detroit sent her flowers, letters, and holy water. Additionally, The Lions gave him enough time to look after his wife.

How rich are the Staffords?

Kelly Hall's net worth is $3-4 million, while Matt is worth $80 million. He is among the fastest players in NFL history and was the highest-paid NFL player in 2017 after receiving $135 million from the Detroit Lions.

Kelly's husband is worth $80 million. They have a $19.6 million estate in Los Angeles. Photo: @kbstafford89

Source: Instagram

The player's salary is around $17 million. He purchased a $3.85 million home at 4763 Dudley Lane in 207 and $19.6 million estate under construction in LA's San Fernando Valley last year. In the same year, he put his house at 1867 Long Pointe Drive in Bloomfield, Twp, on sale for $6.5 million.

More than two years have passed since Matt Stafford's wife underwent the life-threatening surgery. Kelly Hall has not lost her sense of hearing, and she is healthy. Her husband has also suffered multiple injuries on the field over the years but has since recovered.

