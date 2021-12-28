Is Tom Selleck gay? Age, family, height, health, movies, net worth

Tom Selleck is the star who hit the CBS crime drama Magnum PI. The series aired from 1980 to 1988, thrusting him into the limelight. He also became a household figure in the Golden Global nominations in the Best Actor in TV series category. His wealth of experience in playing controversial roles has often had fans asking, is Tom Selleck gay?

Tom Selleck prefers to live far from the limelight. Nonetheless, he is an accomplished indoor and beach volleyball player and former owner of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. His coveted list of awards is proof of his wealth of experience in acting. He has had most people asking, is Tom Selleck gay despite his fame?

Tom Selleck's biography

Tom was born to a humble family as the second child. He was athletic during his teenage years; he played basketball. When he joined the university, he opted to venture into acting, which would later propel him to stardom. His feature on Magnum PI made him a household name. However, his celebrity status stirred rumours about his sexual orientation.

These details decipher his rise to fame, his highs and lows, and his remarks on the rumours.

Tom Selleck's age

How old is Tom Selleck? He was born in Detroit, Michigan, in 1945, to Robert Dean Selleck, an executive and real estate investor, and Martha, a housewife. As of December 2021, he is seventy-six years old.

Tom Selleck's family

Tom was the second child in his family. He has an elder brother, Robert, a younger brother. Daniel, and a sister, Martha. His parents raised them in Detroit, Michigan.

Tom Selleck's wife

Between 1971 and 1982, Tom was married to Jacqueline Ray, a model. During this period, he adopted Jacqueline's son, Kevin Shepherd. In August 1987, Tom married Jillie Joan Mack, and they had one daughter, Hannah. Tom Selleck's daughter was born in 1988.

Selleck lives in Thousand Oaks-Westlake Village, California, on an avocado ranch. In an interview with People, Tom talked about his preference to live and work on his ranch.

Education

Tom graduated from high school in 1962. He is an alumnus of Grant High School. He went to Los Angeles Valley College before transferring to the University of Southern California during his junior year. He was passionate about sports throughout his education and was a member of the USC Trojan men's basketball team.

He majored in Business Administration. However, a drama coach advised him to try out acting, which he did. Later, he dropped out of the university to join Beverly Hills Playhouse under Milton Katselas.

Tom Selleck's movies and TV shows

Tom made his TV debut in 1965 when he featured in The Dating Game. He also featured in commercials such as Pepsi-Cola. These are some of the TV shows he has featured in:

Judd for the Defense

Lancer

Sarge

The FBI

A case of Rape

Owen Marshall: Counselor at Law

The Young and the Restless

Mannix

James Bond: The First 21 Years

Friends

Biography

Reversible Errors

Las Vegas

Blue Bloods

Jesse Stone: Thin Ice

North America

Friends: The Reunion

Out Where The West Begins

These are some of the movies that make up his portfolio:

Killers

In & Out

The Love Letter

Three Men and a Little Lady

Folks!

Three Men and a Baby

An Innocent Man

Christopher Columbus: The Discovery

Her Alibi

Mr Baseball

Meet the Robinsons

Tom Selleck's height

How tall is Tom Selleck? He is 6 ft 4 in tall. His height played a crucial role in his success as an athlete.

Tom Selleck's health

In February 2019, National Enquirer reported that Selleck was suffering from an incurable disease. According to the report, his condition had worsened while filming Blue Bloods. The crew had to hire a stunt double to help him with some scenes, such as opening doors.

Another source reiterated, claiming that the actor had stepped away from the series to deal with his condition. However, he refuted the claims about suffering from an incurable disease, stating that the fatal disease is arthritis.

Is Tom Selleck gay?

Tom Selleck was America's heartthrob in the 80s. However, having pulled off several gay scenes, most people raised eyebrows about Tom Selleck's sexual orientation. However, he denied the persistent allegations that he was homosexual. He even pursued a $20 million lawsuit against a tabloid to end the speculation.

Tom Selleck's religion

He is a Christian. He acknowledged his journey in faith was rocky at the start. He attributes his success to his faith in Jesus Christ.

How much is Tom Selleck's worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his worth stands at $45 Million. He has accumulated wealth through his career as an actor. Tom Selleck's salary per episode is $200,000.

These details address all concerns about the star. So, if you were wondering, is Tom Selleck gay, no he is not. He is currently married to Jillie Joan Mack, and they live on a ranch in Oaks-Westlake Village, California. He cleared the air about his sexual orientation.

