David Bromstad is no new name in the entertainment industry. Apart from his charming personality and heavenly looks, he is famous for being a vibrant TV show host. One of his most loved shows is My Lottery Dream Home. His biography unpacks some of the unknown details about the sensational TV personality.

The handsome 'My Lottery Dream Home' host. Photo: @edwardpena9

Source: Instagram

David Bromstad always dreamt of being a game-changing artist and designer. He brought his dream to fruition, and after years of working with Disney as an illustrator, he chose to spread his wings and fly. He diversified his career and got into TV show hosting, a move that thrust him into the limelight. Apart from a legion of fans, his career has significantly impacted his finances.

David Bromstad's biography

Most people know him as the sensational TV show host, while others know him for living his life fearlessly. While his biography pieces up the significant events of his life, it also unveils unknown details about the star.

David Bromstad's age

He was born on 17th August 1973 in Minnesota. He got a tattoo of his birth year on his tummy area. Reed turned forty-eight in August 2021.

David Bromstad's nationality

David was born in Cokato, Minnesota, USA. Harold David, his father, is of Norwegian descent, while his mother draws her roots to Sweden and Germany. Since he was born in the USA, he is American.

David Bromstad's parents

He is the youngest in his family. His father is Harold David Bromstad, while his mother is Diane Marlys. Harold and Diane settled in Minnesota and raised their four kids there. The forty-eight-year-old TV show host has an admirable relationship with his parents and has shared photos of them on his social media accounts.

David Bromstad's siblings

Reed is the youngest of his parent's children. His siblings are Dyonne Rachael, Dynelle Renee, and Dean Richard. They are of mixed ethnicity and grew up in Minnesota.

David Bromstad's education

David Bromstad's tattoos. Photo: @camilaesteque

Source: Instagram

Reed loved art and design from a tender age. He attended Wayzata High School, and after graduating from high school, he enrolled at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota. The institution has an admirable reputation for moulding individuals interested in working with Disney.

Upon graduating from Ringling College of Art and Design, Reed started his career as a Disney illustrator. The opportunity opened more doors, and apart from the monetary value, it earned him the fame he enjoys.

David Bromstad's TV shows

After leaving his job as a Disney illustrator, Reed implemented his business acumen by starting his company, Bromsad Studio. The company focused on renovations and allowing kids to experience their fantasies through the four walls of their rooms. He also gave in to one of his friends, convincing him to relocate to Miami Beach. In Miami, he participated in HGTV's Design Star reality TV show in 2006. The reality show was a competition to determine the host of the new show on HGTV.

After weeks of competing against nine contestants, David was the lucky winner. Apart from the opportunity to host the show, he also won a car. Therefore, he was a guest on the HGTV Design Star season 2. He also featured as a guest judge in Challenge 7: Island Dreams.

In 2012, David hosted Design Star All-Stars. He was also featured in Design at Your Door on HGTV. He competed in the second season of Rock the Lock, and during the competition, he partnered with Tiffany Brook. Reed was also featured on HGTV Showdown and Bang for Your Buck.

David Bromstad's net worth

HGTV Design Star host. Photo: @hgtv_superfans

Source: Instagram

How much is David Bromstad from My Lottery Dream Home worth? His value is approximately $4 million. He has earned the better chunk of his money through his career as a TV show host. While his career as a designer influences David Bromstad's salary, he gains an income through commercials, endorsements, and speaking campaigns.

Is David Bromstad on HGTV married?

David Bromstad is not married. Currently, he appears to be single, although he confidently owns his sexuality. In the past, he opened up about his long-term relationship with Jeffery Glasko. However, judging from his Instagram posts, there is no proof of his relationship with anyone. He seems to enjoy life as a single gay man.

His fans were appalled to realize the end of his relationship with Jeffery Glasko. David Bromstad and Jeffery met in 2004 and had spent more than a decade together. While it is unclear what could have caused the end of their profound bond, it is alleged that Jeffery called it quits because of Reed's drinking problem.

David Bromstad's height

How tall is David Bromstad? Apart from his charming personality, the vivacious TV host always wows his fan through his looks. Apart from his well-sculpted body, donned in the artsiest tattoos, he is 185cm tall.

David Bromstad's face tattoo

The talented TV host expresses his love for art through his tattoos. The better part of his body is covered in tattoos significant to the things that make him happy and life events. Some of the most visible ones include a Mickey Mouse tattoo on his upper arm, a dabbing unicorn, a rainbow “Family” on his abdomen, and many more.

David Bromstad's net worth is growing as the famous TV personality and designer lands more high profile projects. His success and achievements are a testament to how much one can grow by pursuing their passion.

