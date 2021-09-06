Who is Lebron James' wife? Complete biography of Savannah Brinson

If you are a sports fan, you must have heard of Savannah Brinson, LeBron James' wife. The Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron is a three-time NBA champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist. She may not be as famous as her husband. However, she is the epitome of beauty and class.

LeBron James and his wife look on while watching Sierra Canyon High School during the Ohio Scholastic Play-By-Play Classic against St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Source: Getty Images

Savannah Brinson is best known as Lebron James' wife. Although she is a businesswoman, she also dubs as a philanthropist. Currently, she acts as the Vice President of the LeBron James Family Foundation, based in Akron.

Profile summary

Full name: Savannah Racheal Brinson

Savannah Racheal Brinson Best known as : Savannah James

: Savannah James Date of birth : 27th of August, 1986

: 27th of August, 1986 Age : 35 years

: 35 years Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, United States

Akron, Ohio, United States Nationality : American

: American Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : African American

: African American Weight : 121 Ibs

: 121 Ibs Savannah Brinson's height: 5 feet and 9 inches

5 feet and 9 inches Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Brown

Brown Education : Buchtel High School

: Buchtel High School Parents : J.K Brinson and Jennifer Brinson

: J.K Brinson and Jennifer Brinson Siblings : 4

: 4 Spouse : LeBron James

: LeBron James Savannah Brinson's kids: LeBron Raymone (Bronny) Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova James

LeBron Raymone (Bronny) Jr., Bryce Maximus, and Zhuri Nova James Savannah Brinson's job : Entrepreneur, interior designer, businesswoman and philanthropist

: Entrepreneur, interior designer, businesswoman and philanthropist Net worth: $50 million

$50 million Instagram: @mrs_savannahrj

How old is Savannah Brinson?

Savannah was the last child born to J.K Brinson, a former employee of the US Department of Veterans Affairs. Her mother is Jennifer Norris Brinson. She was born on the 27th of August, 1986. Savannah Brinson's age is 35 years as of 2021.

Savannah Brinson's parents lived in Akron, Ohio, and together with her four elder step-siblings, she must have enjoyed an admirable childhood. During her high school days at Buchtel High School, she participated in cheerleading and softball.

Although Brinson is a woman who enjoys working behind the scene, she was shot into the limelight after taking a photoshoot and interview in mid-2010. At that time, many tabloids described her as James's baby mama. At the same time, several other negative comments came from the Instagram platform after Heidi Hoback, an Instagram model, claimed that her husband had slid into her DMs.

NBA player LeBron James and his wife Brinson attend the Trainwreck New York Premiere at Alice Tully Hall.

Source: Getty Images

What does Savannah Brinson do for a living?

Brinson always had a passion for furniture designing and home decoration, which she pursued with her husband. In 2010, Savannah began a furniture line with American Signature called Home Court LeBron James. The line focused on creating style-forward choices for kids and included beds, desks, dressers, and more in its product range.

Besides, she partnered with David Alexander, her trainer, and started The Juice Spot in 2013. This was motivated to promote a healthy lifestyle through drinks, although she closed it down in 2016 when management became challenging.

Moreover, as a community activist, Savannah sponsored prom dresses and accessories to 50 underprivileged senior girls from the Miami area through the 'I PROMISE' Makeover campaign in 2013. Afterwards, she announced her new mentoring program, Women of Our Future, in March 2016, intending to provide academic support to young women in the neighbourhood and encourage them to pursue higher studies and college education.

In October of the same year, Savannah Brinson, LeBron James's wife, christened Goodyear’s new Wingfoot Two blimp in Akron. In addition, she had the privilege of speaking at the annual celebration of the Women’s Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation, For Women, Forever, which raised nearly $100,000 for women's health, safety, and economic well-being girls in Summit County.

How did LeBron James meet Savannah?

Savannah was 16 years old when she first met LeBron James. James spotted her at a football game and invited her to his basketball match, which she accepted. At that time, Savannah was a cheerleader and softball player. Besides, needful to say is that some sources claim that the lovebirds attended the same school and that she is a year younger than him.

After exchanging a few phone calls, they had their first dinner date at an Outback Steakhouse. In the process, she became pregnant with their first child during her senior year at school and eventually gave birth to LeBron Raymone James Jr. on the 6th of October, 2004.

Savannah Brinson and Basketball Player Lebron James attend the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center.

Source: Getty Images

After they dated for nine years, James proposed to her during a party on the 31st of December, 2011. Eventually, they married on the 14th of September, 2013, in San Diego, California, before about 200 guests, during a lavish three-day wedding ceremony. So far, the couple has had two more children. Other Savannah Brinson's children are Bryce Maximus (born on the 14th of June, 2007) and Zhuri Nova (born on the 22nd of October, 2014).

Is Savannah Brinson in Space Jam?

In truth, none of James's real family is featured in the series Space Jam: A New TV Legacy shows, although the show mirrors his real family. James's onscreen family comprises three children of about the same age and his wife, whom he loves since his high school days. So, instead of Savannah's feature, Sonequa Martin-Green played James' wife.

Does Savannah Brinson have an Instagram?

Of course, she does. Savannah Brinson's Instagram account is active with fans pouring in on every side. She has over 1.6 million followers on the platform and uses @mrs_savannahrj as her username.

Since they had their first dinner date at Outback Steakhouse, it is incredibly laudable to know that today LeBron James' wife, Savannah Brinson, and her husband have maintained intimacy since. Despite the challenges that shook their marriage at some point, they have stayed together and recorded success stories together.

