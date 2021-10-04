Lana Del Rey's net worth, age, boyfriend, parents, songs, movies, profiles

How much is Lana Del Rey's net worth in 2021? Lana is a renowned singer and songwriter who has made a fortune from her successful career. Also known as Lizzy Grant, the vocalist is one of the few multi-millionaires in her area of specialization.

Singer Lana Del Rey speaks at 107.7 The End on October 2, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images

The multi-talented and award-winning celebrity Lana Del Rey is a force to reckon with worldwide. She is admired not only for her career achievements but also for the amount of money she has made for herself over the years. Here is the exciting Lana Del Rey's life story, including her age, boyfriend, parents, songs, movies, and wealth.

Lana Del Rey's profile summary

Full name : Elizabeth Woolridge Grant

: Elizabeth Woolridge Grant Stage name : Lana Del Rey

: Lana Del Rey Other names : Lizzy Grant, Sparkle Jumprope Queen

: Lizzy Grant, Sparkle Jumprope Queen Date of birth : 21st June, 1985

: 21st June, 1985 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Lana Del Rey's age : 36 years old as of 2021

: 36 years old as of 2021 Nationality : American

: American Descent: Scottish

Scottish Lana Del Rey's parents : Robert England Grant Jr. (father) and Patricia Ann (mother)

: Robert England Grant Jr. (father) and Patricia Ann (mother) Siblings : 2

: 2 Religion : Roman Catholic

: Roman Catholic School attended : St. Agnes School, Kent School, Fordham University

: St. Agnes School, Kent School, Fordham University Height : 5 feet and 6 inches (1.69 m)

: 5 feet and 6 inches (1.69 m) Weight : 63 kilograms

: 63 kilograms Body measurements: 34-29-38

34-29-38 YouTube : lanadelrey

: lanadelrey Eye colour : Hazel

: Hazel Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Website : www.lanadelrey.com

: www.lanadelrey.com Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Relationship status : Engaged

: Engaged Partner : Clayton Johnson

: Clayton Johnson Occupation : Singer, writer, model

: Singer, writer, model Lana Del Rey's net worth: $30 million

Lana Del Rey's biography

Lana was born in a lower-middle-class family. Her mother was a school teacher, and her father worked in a furniture firm and later became an entrepreneurial domain investor. Robert England Grant Jr. now works as a Grey Group copywriter, and Patricia Ann is an account executive at the Grey Group.

The Grants moved to Lake Placid in upstate New York when Lizzy was one year old. She has two younger siblings, Lana Del Rey's sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant, who are both photographers. Although Lana Del Rey's Instagram and her other social media accounts are currently deactivated, there are so many pictures of her online.

Education

Elizabeth went to St. Agnes School in New York City before joining Kent School in Connecticut due to her budding drinking issue. She resided in Long Island, New York, at her aunt and uncle’s house for one year after high school and worked as a waitress. She then went to Fordham University in the fall of 2004 and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in philosophy, in 2008.

Career

Lana Del Rey attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

How did Lana Del Rey get famous? Elizabeth got famous through her songs. She sang in the church choirs while in school and learnt to play the guitar from her uncle in Long Island. She started writing songs and performing them in clubs around the city.

Lana Del Rey's songs

What is Lana Del Rey's longest song? Venice Bitch was released in 2018, and the song is 10 minutes long. Lizzy recorded two EP’s in her final college year but gained widespread acclaim in 2011 after uploading self-made music videos for Video Games and Blue Jeans songs. She has partnered with famous labels such as 5 Points, Polydor, Interscope, and Strangers to release numerous high-quality relatable songs like:

Ride

Kill Kill

Methaphetamines

Summertime Sadness

National Anthem

Carmen

Blue Velvet

Radio

Without You

Dayglo Reflection

Pretty When You Cry

Sad Girl

West Coast

Body Electric

Bel Air

Gods & Monsters

Cola

American

Yayo

Lana Del Rey's movies

Lana has appeared in several movies, including:

2010: Poolside

2012: National Anthem as Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe

2012: Ride as an artist

2013: Tropico

2016: Freak as Pamela Courso

2017: Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute To Leonard Cohen as a performer

2017: The King as herself

Elizabeth has been nominated for 92 awards, out of which she won 27, including an ASCAP Music Award, Billboard Woman in Music, Danish Music Award, Elle Style Awards, GAFFA Awards, BRIT Awards, and MTV Awards. Del Rey has modeled for the H&M clothing retailer and inspired a Mulberry luxury handbag brand to create a signature handbag, The Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey's boyfriend

Lana got engaged to her boyfriend, guitarist and singer Clayton Johnson, on 15th December 2020. The two met on a dating app.

Before Clayton, the celebrity dated police officer Sean Larkin (2019 to 2020), American Rapper G-Eazy (2017), director Francesco Carrozzini (2014 to 2015), and singer Barrie-James O’Neill (2011 to 2014).

Lana Del Rey's net worth

Lana Del Rey speaks at the ceremony honouring Guillermo del Toro with a Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on August 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Elizabeth Grant's net worth is approximately $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her primary sources of income are singing, endorsements, advertisements, and filming projects, among others. She bought a two-bedroom cabin-style home in LA's Echo Park neighbourhood for $1.2 million in 2018 and mainly lives in a 4-acres compound in the hills above Beverly Hills, which she bought for $8.4 million ($2.5 million and $5.9 million).

Lana Del Rey's net worth is enviable, but she has not had an easy journey. The award-winning singer has worked hard to move to the wealthy household name she is today. We wish her all the best.

