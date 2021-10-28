Sara Blakely’s net worth, age, children, husband, wedding, contacts, profiles

Sara Blakely celebrated Spanx's Blackstone deal by awarding all employees $10,000 and two first-class plane tickets to travel anywhere worldwide. Spanx sold most of its shares to Blackstone in October 2020 to accelerate its rapid digital growth, global expansion, and innovate more products. The world is interested in knowing Sara Blakely's net worth because of her kind gesture.

Sara Blakely is an iconic businesswoman. She has bootstrapped Spanx into a household name and a symbol of female empowerment. Photo: @Joe Kohen

Source: Getty Images

In 1998, Sara armed herself with $5000 from her savings and set out to take over the male-dominated shapewear and undergarment industry. She established Spanx to make bras, panties, jeans, and more garments that perfect and smoothen curves.

Sara Blakely's profile summary

Full name: Sara Treleaven Blakely

Sara Treleaven Blakely Place of birth: Clearwater, Florida, USA

Clearwater, Florida, USA Residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Date of birth: 27th February 1971

27th February 1971 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Age: 50 years

50 years Profession: Businesswoman and philanthropist

Businesswoman and philanthropist Company: Spanx

Spanx Industry: Fashion & Apparel

Fashion & Apparel Location: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA High school: Clearwater High School

Clearwater High School Tertiary education: Florida State University

Florida State University Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Father: John Blakely

John Blakely Mother: Ellen Blakely

Ellen Blakely Siblings: 1

1 Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Jesse Itzler

Jesse Itzler Children: 4

4 Net worth: $1.2 billion

$1.2 billion Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Religion: Judaism

Judaism Facebook page: Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely Instagram page: sarablakely

sarablakely LinkedIn: Sara Blakely

Sara Blakely Website: spanx.com

Sara Blakely's biography

Sara Blakely's age is 50 years. She was born on 27th February 1971 in Clearwater, Florida, USA. Sara Blakely's parents are Ellen and John Blakely. Her mum was an artist, while her father was a trial lawyer.

She wanted to be a lawyer like her father. Unfortunately, her Law School Admission Test's score was too low for her to earn a spot in America's law schools. Photo: @Mitch Haaseth

Source: Getty Images

Who are Sara Blakely's siblings? Her younger brother, Ford Blakely, is the founder/CEO of Zingle and married to Cassie. They have two children.

Sara Blakely's alma mater is Clearwater High School and Florida State University (FSU). She planned to study law but settled for a communications degree.

Career history

After graduating, she worked for Disney for three months while also doing stand-up comedy. After that, the lady sold Danka's office supplies for seven years and became its national sales trainer at age 25.

She formed Spanx in 1998 and got a breakthrough in 2000 when Oprah Winfrey featured it on her talk show. The founder of Spanx also modelled for her products on TV and clothing stores.

Her company only made slimming women's undergarments for more than a decade but decided to add male underwear to its collection in 2010. Photo: @Ben Rose

Source: Getty Images

Sara marketed her brand more by becoming second in Fox TV's The Rebel Billionaire contest. She then invested the $750,000 prize in Spanx Foundation. It was launched in 2006.

Her foundation trains women from scratch. Sign up on Sara Blakely's website to join her mentorship program. Sara Blakely's masterclasses include business & leadership, music, photography, and more.

Did Spanx start on Shark Tank? No, she was a guest judge/ investor on Shark Tanks' seasons 9 and 10. Sara Blakely was one of ABC TV's American Inventors show's judges in 2007. In 2015, she and other investors bought the Atlanta Hawks b-ball team.

People book her as a motivational speaker for their events through the Speaker Booking Agency. Also, buy your favourite undergarments and more clothes on the Spanx website.

She is the Executive Chairwoman of the Spanx-Blackstone partnership's new board of directors and will also retain an undisclosed stake in Spanx. Photo: @Carllisa Jané Green

Source: Facebook

What is Sara Blakely's net worth?

Many years back, people laughed at her for predicting her company would someday be worth $20 million. So, how much is Spanx worth? Selling Spanx to Blackstone has increased its value to $1.2 billion. Hence, this is Sara Blakely's new net worth.

When did Sara Blakely become a billionaire? She was 41 years old when Forbes listed her on its world's youngest billionaires' list in 2012. That was after Wall Street's analysts valued Spanx at $1 billion.

Meanwhile, Blackstone is worth $684 billion in assets. Stephen Schwarzman, a Yale graduate, and Pete Peterson, his former boss at Lehman Brothers, formed The Blackstone Group in 1985 with $400,000.

She became a billionaire in 2012 when Spanx began to earn 20% profit margins on every $250 million sales revenue it made per year. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Schwarzman's current worth is $37 billion. So, how much did Spanx sell to Blackstone for? Unfortunately, the public only knows that Spanx sold a majority stake to private equity firm Blackstone.

Sara Blakely's marriage and children

On 29th March 2021, Sara shared an inspiring #WomensHistoryMonth message on Facebook. According to the post, she ignored people who pitied her for being single and focused on building her brand.

The billionaire eventually settled down with Jesse Itzler at age 37. Hence, she urged women not to succumb to society's pressure to marry. Itzler and Sara Blakely's children are son Lazer Blake (2009), twin sons Charlie and Lincoln (2014) and daughter Tepper (2016).

Sara Blakely's husband is the co-founder of a private jet company, Marquis Jet. The couple has four children and makes up after fights with a slow dance. Photo: @Scott Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

They first met at an LA charity poker tournament in 2006. They emailed each other for almost seven months, and Jesse proposed outside their New York home with a gold ring engraved "BRING IT" after a year of dating. "BRING IT" was Sara whenever he talked about marrying her.

Sara Blakely's wedding

The couple tied the knots at the Gasparilla Inn and Club in Boca Grande, Florida, in 2008. Where do Jesse Itzler and Sara Blakely live? The couple has a 10,000 sq feet home in Atlanta.

Sara Blakely's wedding dress was her grandmother's 1918 redesigned gown, and Itzler's father presided over the ceremony. Itzler works from New York City while she operates Spanx in Atlanta.

It took 21 years of dedication, sacrifice, hard work, and support from her grandmothers and mother for Sara Blakely's story to get to this point. Photo: @ Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

Sara Blakely's quotes

Sara Blakely's book, The Spanx Story, narrates her success journey. Two of her wise quotes include:

The world will be a better place when the feminine and masculine energy is balanced.

Be the CEO your parents always wanted you to marry!

Sara Blakely's net worth fluctuates because it is tied to Spanx. Nonetheless, she has bounced back to the billionaires' list after the COVID 19 pandemic dropped her worth last year.

