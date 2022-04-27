Jen Psaki's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, salary, profiles

Jen Psaki's net worth is currently in millions of dollars, thanks to her career as a political aide under various administrations in the American political terrain. The current White House press secretary does a lot for her patrons, especially answering tough questions that the media wants to know about some of their policies. She makes enough salary to compensate for these highly delicate tasks.

According to some sources, Jen Psaki's net worth might be eating into the taxpayer's pocket because she is among the top earners on the White House staff. The College of William and Mary alumnae has worked various jobs. Also, she is constantly in the face of the media, mostly on behalf of her employers. Sometimes, she shares personal opinions on political matters.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Jennifer Rene Psaki

Jennifer Rene Psaki Nickname : Jen

: Jen Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 1st December 1978

1st December 1978 Age : 43 years old

: 43 years old Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America

Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Jen Psaki's height in feet: 5' 5"

5' 5" Height in centimetres: 164

164 Weight in pounds: 130

130 Weight in kilograms: 59

59 Body measurements in inches: 35-25-35

35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-65-91

91-65-91 Hair colour: Red

Red Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Eileen Dolen Medvey

: Eileen Dolen Medvey Father : Dimitrios "James" R. Psaki

: Dimitrios "James" R. Psaki Siblings : 2

: 2 Marital status: Married since 2010

Married since 2010 Husband : Gregory Mecher

: Gregory Mecher Children : 2

: 2 School : Greenwich High School

: Greenwich High School College : College of William & Mary

: College of William & Mary Profession : Political spokeswoman, political commentator, and media personality

: Political spokeswoman, political commentator, and media personality Net worth : $2 million

: $2 million Twitter handle: @PressSec

Background information

The political spokeswoman was born on 1st December 1978 to Dimitrios and Eileen Psaki in Stamford, Connecticut, United States of America. So, how old is Jen Psaki? Jen Psaki's age is currently 43 years.

Jen Psaki's family

Jennifer's parents were both professionals in their chosen careers; the father was into real estate while the mother was a psychiatrist. She was the eldest of her parents' three daughters.

What is Jen Psaki's ethnicity? She has Greek and Polish ancestry, which gives her a mixed ethnicity.

Education

She attended the Greenwich High school before furthering to the College of William & Mary, where she bagged a degree in English and Sociology in 2000.

Jen Psaki's net worth

Although there is no information about Jen Psaki's inheritance, the political adviser has amassed a massive net worth of about $2 million, thanks to her long years of service on the political scene. She is also known to dabble in real estate and works for some giant media companies.

Timeline in political service

Jen became a player in the political scene as far back as 2001 when she was part of the election campaign team for Tom Harkin and Tom Vilsack's dreams of becoming a US Senator and Governor, respectively.

Afterwards, she became a consistent face in the election campaign and tenure of politicians in the Democratic Party. Below are some of Jen Psaki's previous offices that she has held:

Deputy Press Secretary to John Kerry's presidential campaign in 2004;

Communications director to Joseph Crowley, a US representative;

Regional Press Secretary for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee;

Travelling Press Secretary for Barack Obama in his 2008 presidential campaign;

Deputy Press Secretary and later Deputy Communications Director in the Obama administration;

Press Secretary for Obama's re-election campaign in 2012;

Spokeswoman for the US Department of States;

Communications Director under the Obama administration from 2015 until the end of the president's tenure in 2017;

Press Secretary of the Biden and Kamala Harris administration.

In her current role as press secretary, Jen Psaki's salary is around $180,000 per year.

Real estate investments

According to the Techie Gamers website, she is the proud owner of about seven real estate properties whose combined value is around $30.65 million.

Career as a media personality

At certain points in her career, Psaki took a break from dealing directly with White House politics and advised or commented on issues that still border on politics. She occupied the Senior Vice President and managing director at the Global Strategy Group position and was a Political anchorperson on CNN.

She has a position waiting for her on the television cable channel MSNBC. She hinted during an interview that she might be leaving her current position as Press Secretary for the job in May 2022.

Personal life

Jennifer gives herself the time to love despite her busy schedule, and she is a wife and a mother. Jen Psaki's husband is Gregory Mecher.

Jen Psaki's partner became acquainted with her as far back as 2006 when she gave him the wrong direction to a political event. They met afterwards and began dating to get wedded sometime in 2010.

The union has produced a boy and a girl. Although the lovers are usually in the face of the media, Jen Psaki's children have been mostly kept away from the curious eyes of the public.

According to Jennifer's Twitter bio, she is the mom of two small humans.

How do you pronounce Psaki?

To pronounce the last name of the 34th Press Secretary of the White House correctly, you must say the name out loud without the letter P that begins it. Therefore, by implication, the name is pronounced Jen Saki.

Jen Psaki's net worth puts her comfortably in the cadre of American millionaires. She made this much from her significant contributions towards actualising politicians' dreams and service to her fatherland.

