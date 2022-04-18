Who is Selena Gomez dating now? Everything you need to know

For decades, Selena Gomez has been making headlines in the entertainment scene. She is not only known for her beauty but also for her many talents. Many men have dreamt about dating such a queen, but only a few have had the pleasure. So, who are they? Who is Selena Gomez dating?

Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, and producer. She has been regarded as a "triple threat" by media outlets. Gomez began her acting career on the famous children's television series Barney & Friends. Since then this beauty has become one of Hollywood's favourites.

Biography

She was born on the 22nd of July 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, United States. Her parents are Ricardo Joel Gomez and Mandy Teefey. She has two younger half-sisters and a stepbrother. She grew up in a Catholic household. Currently, she is 29 years but will be turning on the 30th of July this year.

Gomez came from a humble background. She was born when her mother was 16, and she used to struggle to provide for both of them.

Career

Selena gained interest in acting when she was still young. She started auditioning for various roles and landed one in 2002 in the show Barney and Friends. After that, she appeared in several other films and had a breakthrough when she landed the role of Makayla in the popular Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

She later won the lead role of Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverley Place. Since then, she has appeared in countless movies and TV Shows, including, Only Murders in the Building, Another Cinderella Story, Spring Breakers, Ramona and Beezus, A Rainy Day in New York, Princess Protection Program, Behaving Badly, and The Fundamentals of Caring.

Music

The Barney and Friends star has also made a massive career in music. Her YouTube channel is one of the largest, with over 30 million subscribers with 11 billion views in total. Among her most popular songs include, Love You Like a Love Song, Ice Cream, and Same Old Love.

Net worth

Without a doubt, Selena has had a successful career in music and film. She has a net worth of approximately $85 million. She earns this worth from her music, make up brand, merchandise and many other business ventures.

Is Selena Gomez dating anyone?

Since she has been popular from an early age, most of her romantic relationships have been open. It is hard to hide who you are with when you are Selena. So who is Selena Gomez's boyfriend now? She dated Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2009. The same year she briefly dated Taylor Lautner.

Justine Bieber

Actress Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2011, February 27, 2010 at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Her longest public relationship was with Canadian music star Justin Bieber. They were together on and off from December 2010 to March 2018. At first, they kept denying that they were dating but came to accept publicly in 2011. At the time, Justin was 17, and Selena was 18.

The relationship had its ups and downs. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber seemingly separated permanently in 2015, and Selena dated The Weeknd in 2017, but the pair got back together in 2018. Three months after their official breakup, Justin rekindled his romance with his current wife, Hailey.

Who is Selena Gomez in a relationship with?

For information as to who is Selena Gomez's boyfriend in 2022, she was reportedly dating Zen Matosi, an American Entrepreneur, Advisor, Investor, Board Member, and Viral Personality from Los Angeles, California, USA. However, these rumours were not confirmed as a source confirmed that they were both good friends.

The singer also confirmed that she has not been in the dating scene for over 2 years.

Are Selena Gomez and Chris Evans together?

Rumours about Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating had been making the rounds on the internet, but it turns out that the rumours were false. Neither Selena nor Chris have ever spoken out about the stories.

Who is Selena Gomez's husband?

The famous singer has never been married. So far, she has never expressed any intention of being married.

Who is Selena Gomez dating now? This is a question many of her fans have been asking. When she is ready, she will reveal who her new partner is, but for now, she has made it clear that she has taken a break from dating.

