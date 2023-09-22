Steve Sarkisian has been making headlines for leading the Texas Longhorns team to many landslide victories. Aside from his excellent coaching skills, he has also captivated many with his new heartthrob-turned-wife, Loreal Smith. Dubbed The First Lady of Texas Football, Steve Sarkisian's wife is also making giant strides in her line of business. But, do you know she is not his first wife?

Who is Steve Sarkisian's current wife? Loreal is a famous wardrobe stylist, fashion enthusiast, businesswoman, sportswoman, and philanthropist. Her killer dressings have earned her many fans on and off the field. Her game-day outfits have also become an inspiration to many fans who see her as a role model. She dresses her husband for game nights and supports his career.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Loreal Smith Sarkisian Nicknames The First Lady of Texas Football, Mama Sark Gender Female Date of birth 12 October 1985 Age 37 years old (as of September 2023) Place of birth Tallahassee, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Father Michael Smith Mother Loretta Smith Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband Steve Sarkisian School North Carolina A&T State University Profession Wardrobe stylist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, social media influencer Instagram handle @lorealsarkisian

Who is Steve Sarkisian?

He is a 49-year-old American former football player and one of the greatest NFL coaches ever. Sarkisian was born in Torrance, California, on 8 March 1974. He played as a quarterback for Brigham Young University (BYU) in college.

Steve was the former head coach at Washington and Southern California. He was also the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and at Alabama. He led Alabama to their win in the 2020 national championship.

In 2021, he became the 31st head coach at the University of Texas at Austin, which is his current team. Steve has been coaching for 23 years, and his present team makes it the 10th time he has held the head coach position.

Are Cher and Steve Sarkisian related?

He is not related to the American singer and actress. Her full name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, and they bear the same surname.

Steve Sarkisian's first wife

The quarterback coach married his first wife, Stephanie Sarkisian, in 1997. She is a Japanese-American realtor born in 1975, but the couple divorced in 2016 due to undisclosed reasons. During their union, they had two daughters, Ashley and Taylor.

They also have a son named Brady, a linebacker at Texas Longhorns Football. Stephanie currently works as a real estate agent for Compass and resides in Newport Beach.

Steve Sarkisian's current wife

On 29 June 2020, Steve married his second wife, Loreal Smith. He revealed she helped him build his career after USC fired him in 2016. The Texas head coach's wife was born and bred in Tallahassee, Florida.

Her family is athletic; her mother, Loretta Smith, was a high school track and field coach and seamstress.

How old is Steve Sarkisian's wife?

Loreal is 37 years old as of September 2023. She was born on 12 October 1985.

She attended the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She graduated in 2009 with a bachelor's in sports science and fitness management.

During her days in school, she was a track and field team member as a hurdler. She later became an assistant coach for track and field events at the University of Southern California.

What does Loreal Sarkisian do for a living?

Steve Sarkisian's spouse dabbled in fashion with inspiration from her seamstress mother. She now works as a wardrobe stylist and fashion adviser for entrepreneurs, male and female musicians, and CEOs.

Along with helping clients update their look, she organises closets, buys and sells clothing, and assists clients with packing for trips. Since January 2018, she has run her fashion brand, Styled By Loreal, LLC.

Loreal is also a philanthropist. She has engaged in charitable causes like The UGLI Foundation, The Kindness Campaign, and Dress For Success.

Steve Sarkisian's wife's photos

Loreal's pictures are on her verified Instagram page @lorealsarkisian. She posts beautiful images of her dresses and collections. She also gives fashion tips, which have earned her more than 61,000 followers.

How much does the University of Texas football coach make?

His contract approved a monthly salary of $5.2 million for six years. There is also a subsequent increase of $200,000 annually. In total, for six years, he will earn $34.2 million. According to Clutch Point's website, he has an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Steve Sarkisian's wife is highly recognised by his Longhorns team and staff. Since her husband joined the team in 2021, Loreal has become more famous, primarily because of her unique dress sense.

