Edge's wife's biography: What happened to Beth Phoenix?

If you are familiar with some of the most incredible women wrestlers of all time, then Beth Phoenix is definitely on your top list. Best known by her moniker The Glamazon, she is recognised as a formidable force in the wrestling ring, especially after marrying Rated-R superstar Edge. Edge's wife has been one of the controversial superstars in wrestle mania. What happened to her, and is she still wrestling?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix appeared on the red carpet of the WWE Mae Young Classic in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Who is Beth Phoenix? Edge's wife is a professional American female wrestler and colour commentator signed by the World Wrestling Entertainment. Formerly named the Canadian Backbreaker or Oklahoma Stampede for her incredible strength and swiping moves in the ring, she has bagged several awards. She is a three-time winner of the WWE Women's Championship, a Hall of Famer, and a former WWE Divas Champion.

Beth Phoenix's profile summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Kocianski Copeland Nicknames Beth Phoenix, Fabulous Firebird, Phoenix Gender Female Date of birth 24 November 1980 Age 42 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Elmira, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Siblings 1 Marital status Married Husband Adam Copeland, AKA Edge Children 2 School Notre Dame High School University Canisius College Profession Former wrestler, Commentator Net worth $4 million Instagram account @thebethphoenix

Background information

The Firebird was born as Elizabeth Kociański to Polish parents in Elmira, New York, United States. She was raised with one brother, though the names of her family members are unknown. She has an American nationality with a white Caucasian ethnicity.

At 11 years old, she was declared the winner of a colouring contest and won prize tickets to a World Wrestling Federation television taping. She revealed that her passion for becoming a wrestler began when she attended this event.

Beth Phoenix's age and education

Beth is 42 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 24 November 1980.

She attended Notre Dame High School in Elmira and was a top athlete. During her school days, she ran in track events and also played tennis. After graduation, she enrolled at the Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where she bagged a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Public Relations.

How long has Beth Phoenix been in WWE?

As of 2023, she has been a part of WWE for almost twenty years. Beth started as a winning amateur wrestler in the Notre Dame High School scholastic wrestling team. She made history as the first female varsity wrestler, and for her numerous winnings, she was later trained by the All-Knighters (Joey Knight and Robin Knightwing).

WWE Lady Wrestler Beth Phoenix attended WWE's 4th annual WrestleMania art exhibit and auction at The Egyptian Ballroom at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Moses Robinson

Her first debut appearance came in 2001, where she wrestled for independent promotions like Shimmer and ROH. In 2004, she started working for Ohio Valley Wrestling, and in 2005, she signed a developmental deal with WWE.

Her first appearance was on WWE's Raw brand in May 2006, where she attacked Mickey James for assaulting her trainer, Trish Stratus. In her years of wrestling, she has won titles at the Ohio Valley Wrestling, Cauliflower Alley Club, Far North Wrestling, Glory Wrestling, and North-East Wrestling.

What happened to Beth Phoenix?

Beth's jaw was broken after Victoria slapped her. This happened during her single debut match in WWE.

When did Beth Phoenix break her jaw?

She broke her jaw on 5 June 2006 on a Raw episode. The incident triggered her to be sent back to the developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling. After her recovery, she returned on 9 July 2007 to the Raw championship but lost to Katie Lea.

In October 2007, she won her first WWE Women's Championship at the No Mercy pay-per-view. To the shock of many, Beth retired from WWE in 2012, stating she wanted to focus on her family with Edge. She also cited her creative frustration with how WWE treated women as part of her reasons.

Beth Phoenix's Hall of Fame induction

Phoenix returned to WWE in 2017, and her induction came in the same year. She was the youngest female to enter the WWE Hall of Fame after retiring at 36. The following year, 2018, marked her debut as a commentator on different shows. Her role expanded in 2019 when she took on the position of a full-time commentator for NXT.

Who is Beth Phoenix's husband?

Adam Copeland is her husband, famously known by his moniker, Edge. Beth Phoenix's spouse has been married twice to Alannah Morley, professional wrestler Sean Allen Morley's sister, and Lisa Ortiz.

Adam Copeland played Dwight Hendrickson in Haven. Photo: Mike Tompkins/Syfy/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Phoenix was first married in 2001 to fellow wrestler Joey Carolan, known as Joey Knight. However, they got divorced in 2010. In 2011, she found love in Edge's arms, and they married on 30 October 2016.

Beth Phoenix's children

Edge and Beth are parents to two kids. Their first child, Lyric Rose, was born on 12 December 2013, while their second daughter, Ruby Ever, arrived on 31 May 2016.

Beth Phoenix's height

The female grappler stands at a height of 5 feet and 7 inches, approximately 170 centimeters. Beth also weighs 150 pounds and 68 kilograms.

How much is Phoenix worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beth Phoenix's net worth is $4 million. Her wrestling career has contributed immensely to her success and fortune.

Edge's wife is one of the strongest WWE Divas. Like most wrestlers, she has experienced ups and downs in her career. However, she still gives a show to her WWE fans when she deems it.

