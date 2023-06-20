Meet Kristi Branim Fox: everything to know about Megan Fox's sister

The Transformer actress Megan Fox is setting the internet abuzz with her recent relationship saga, which has intrigued fans about her life and family. Kristi Branim Fox is the older sister of the famous American model and actress. Although not as famous as her sister, she has been making an impact in her line of duty.

Kristi Branim Fox's sister, Megan Fox, at The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Alberto Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Kristi Branim Fox is a high school education counsellor who has worked with several schools in America. She has over 15 years of experience in her career and is known as one of the best in her field. Living outside the Hollywood limelight, she leads a remarkable private life as a dedicated mother and a successful guidance counsellor.

Kristi Branim Fox's profile and bio summary

Full name Kristi Michelle Branim Fox Gender Female Date of birth 2 June 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Mother Gloria Darlene Father Franklin Thomas Fox Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Partner Bond Children 2 School Florida Atlantic University Profession Education counsellor Net worth $1 million

Does Megan Fox have any siblings?

The veteran actress Megan has one sister. Their mother and stepfather raised them.

What is Megan Fox's sister's name?

Kristi Michelle Branim Fox was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States. Her father is Franklin Thomas Fox, a retired parole officer. Megan and Kristi's mother, Gloria Darlene, is a real estate manager. Their parents married in 1971 and later divorced. Kristi's mother married Tony Tonachio.

How old is Kristi Branim Fox?

Kristi Branim Fox (age 49 years as of July 2023) was born on 2 June 1974. She holds American nationality with a mixed ethnicity of Irish, Welsh, Scottish, French, and English.

Megan Fox at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel New York. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Megan and her sister attended a Christian School because their stepfather was religious. After completing her basic education at a private school in Tennessee, she enrolled at the Florida Atlantic University, where she studied education and school counselling. She also bagged her master's degree and was certified in pupil personnel services.

Kristi Branim Fox's siblings

The American counsellor has only one sibling Megan Fox who was born on 16 May 1986. Megan is a renowned model and actress who has appeared in movies like About the Shadow, Jennifer's Body, Confessions of A Teenage Drama Queen, and Friends With Kids.

Career

Kristi began her career as a College and Career Counsellor at Mira Costa High School, Manhattan Beach. She later held the position of Counseling Director at various East Coast high schools and served as a guidance counsellor at Fort Pierce Central High. She currently heads the counselling department at Beverly Hills High School.

Kristi Branim Fox's husband

Kristi married her husband, Douglas Ray Brahim, in 1995. He was a physical education teacher at St. Lucie West K-8. Before they called it quits in 2018, the couple had two kids. Though some people insinuate that Kristi Branim Fox has a daughter, she has two sons.

Her first child Kyler was born in 2001, and he is an athlete. He was a member of the Notre Dame High School football team till his graduation in 2019. He is also a UCLA graduate.

Kristi's other son is Caleb, and he was born in 2003. She is now romantically involved with an alleged police officer named Bond.

Megan Fox attended Universal Music Group's after-party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Did Megan Fox delete Instagram?

She deleted her account after her rumoured breakup with Machine Gun Kelly. The duo engaged in early 2022 but unfortunately separated in 2023. She later reactivated the account and debunked the news that her ex-fiancee was cheating with the Machine Gun guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

Kristi Branim Fox's net worth

According to sources, she has an estimated net worth of $1 million. She has earned this from her career as an education counsellor.

Kristi Branim Fox was in the public eye owing to her renowned sibling. Despite their age difference, the sisters share an admirable bond and provide unwavering support for each other. While her sister basks in greater fame, she is also doing well in her own right.

