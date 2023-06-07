Meet Andi Rock: Everything to know about Chris Rock's sister

Famous stand-up comedian Chris Rock gained public attention after Will Smith slapped him at the 94th Oscars Academy Award in 2022. As a result, fans and the media now yearn to know more about him and his family. Well, Andy Rock is the sister of the American actor and the only female among seven siblings. But then, is she also in show business like her brothers?

Andi Rock is an American therapist and football enthusiast born into a family of renowned Hollywood stars. Her elder brother Chris is an actor, director, filmmaker, writer, and comedian known for hit movies and TV series like Everybody Hates Chris. Despite being a celebrity sister, she lives a quiet life from the public eye and enjoys travelling with friends and watching football games with her husband.

Andi Rock's profile and bio summary

Full name Andi Rock Gender Female Date of birth 19 March 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence Rock Hill, South Carolina Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Rosalie Father Julius Rock Siblings 6 Marital status Married Husband Brett Nelson School Georgetown High School University Winthrop University Profession Therapist Net worth $1 million

Who is Andi Rock?

Andi is a therapist specialising in autistic children. She is famous as Chris Rock's sister.

How old is Andi Rock?

Andi Rock's age is 38 as of June 2023. She was born on 19 March 1985 in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. She holds American citizenship, and her roots date back to the Udeme (Ouldémé) people of northern Cameroon. Chris' sister attended Georgetown High School and graduated from Winthrop University.

Career

Andi Rock, Chris Rock's sister, works as a therapist. Her career choice is the same as what her mother did. She assists children, particularly those with autism. She also harbours a love for football and holds a penchant for adventure.

Andi Rock's parents

Her father is Julius, a former truck driver and newspaper delivery man. He died in 1988 after receiving surgery for an ulcer.

Chris was seen out for a walk in Rome, Italy. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Andi's mother is Rosalie. She is a writer, school teacher, and social worker who aids children with intellectual and mental disabilities. She hosted The Mom Show and authored Mama Rock's Rules: Ten Lessons For Raising A Household of Successful Children.

Andi Rock's siblings

Andi has six brothers and a half-brother from her father, Charles Ledell Rock, who sadly passed away in February 2006 at 52. Her oldest biological brother is Christopher Julius, better known as Chris.

The second sibling is Andre, the owner of a trucking business, Julius Rock Trucking Inc. Tony followed his brother Chris into comedy and has become a well-known actor.

Her fourth brother, Brian, lives quietly, reportedly serving as a church minister. Kenny, born in 1979, is also a part of the acting fraternity.

Jordan is the youngest sibling and has dipped his toes in acting.

Personal life

Andy is married to Brett Nelson. Their wedding ceremony was held privately on 14 November 2020. Though Andi Rock and Brett Nelson live in Rock Hill, South Carolina, they are yet to have a child.

Net worth

According to Married Biography, she has an alleged net worth of $1 million. Her primary source of income is her profession as a therapist.

Despite being part of a prominent family, Andi Rock has skillfully carved out a niche in her chosen field. Her journey demonstrates that the Rocks' talent runs deep, and their legacy extends beyond comedy and entertainment.

