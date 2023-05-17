What does Spencer Margaret Richmond, Jaclyn Smith's daughter, do?

If you are familiar with top movie trios, you should know Jaclyn Smith, who played Kelly Garrett in the 1976 TV series Charlie's Angels. Do you know she has a lookalike daughter? Spencer Margaret Richmond is the accomplished daughter of the actress, model, and entrepreneur. While she may have inherited her mother's good looks, she also makes a name in fashion and entertainment.

Spencer Margaret Richmond attended You Can't Take It With You opening night at Longacre Theater in New York City. Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Margaret Richmond is an American fashion designer, yoga instructor, and actress, although not as famous as her mother. Despite growing up with a famous mother, she has always maintained a low profile and shied away from the spotlight.

Spencer Margaret Richmond's profile summary and bio

Full name Spencer Margaret Richmond Gender Female Date of birth 4 December 1985 Age 37 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Anthony B. Richmond Mother Jaclyn Smith Siblings 3 Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Fran Kranz Children 2 Occupation Fashion designer Net worth $1 million

Background information

The young businesswoman is the younger child of her parents. She was born in Los Angeles, California, and has one biological elder brother, Gaston Richmond. He was born on 19 March 1982 in Los Angeles, California, and works as a cinematographer and film director.

She also has two half-siblings from her father's other relationship: Jonathan and George.

How old is Spencer Richmond?

Spencer Margaret Richmond's age as of May 2023 is 37 years. She was born on 4 December 1985 with the zodiac sign Sagittarius.

Actress Jaclyn Smith and her daughter, Spencer Margaret Richmond, at the 8th Annual TV Land Awards at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

What does Jaclyn Smith's daughter do?

Spencer Margaret Richmond's career is in fashion design. At a young age, she developed a passion for fashion and aesthetics from her mother. She now works as a co-designer in her mother's venture.

Moreover, as an actress, she has a few acting credits, like appearing in an episode of Entertainment Tonight in 2015. Spencer is also reportedly a yoga instructor.

Spencer Margaret Richmond's husband

Jaclyn's daughter married Francis Elliott Kranz, also known as Frank Kranz. He is an American film director and actor born on 13 July 1981. He started acting in third and fourth grade and graduated from Harvard-Westlake School in 1999.

Spencer Margaret Richmond's wedding

The couple tied the knot on 15 August 2015 in an elegant wedding ceremony. However, in June 2020, Spencer filed for a divorce, which was later confirmed on 4 February 2021.

Before their divorce, they had two kids. Their first child, Bea, was born on 17 September 2016. Then, in April 2019, the couple welcomed Olivia Rose into the world.

Spencer Margaret Richmond and her mother, Jackyln Smith, at the Broadway Opening Night performance of You Can't Take It With You at the Longacre Theater in New York City. Photo: Walter McBride

Source: Getty Images

Spencer Margaret Richmond's parents

Spencer's mother is Jacquelyn Ellen Smith, best known as Jaclyn Smith. She is a famous actress, model, and entrepreneur recognised for her roles in films and TV series like Switch, The District, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Her father, Anthony B. Richmond, is an award-winning English cinematographer, producer, and film director. He is prominent for his work in films such as Don't Look Now, Stardust, and A Cinderella Story.

They married in 1981 but later divorced in 1989. But an interesting thing about their divorce is that Jacquelyn agreed to pay Anthony $4 million for sole custody of their children to avoid a prolonged divorce suit.

Who is Jacqueline Smith's husband?

She is married to Brad Allen. They met at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, where Brad worked and married on 11 October 1997 after dating for a year. Dr Brad is a pediatric heart surgeon who ran for a seat in the 24th Congressional District.

Net worth

The fashion designer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has amassed this much from her career as a fashion designer and partnering with her mother's businesses. Jacquelyn Smith's net worth is allegedly $150 million.

Spencer Margaret Richmond is renowned as a celebrity family member because of her affiliation with top entertainment stars. With her talent, vision, and dedication, she is carving out her remarkable legacy alongside her mother's illustrious career, making her a resilient and independent woman.

