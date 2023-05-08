Isabel Gravitt's age, boyfriend, parents, movies, TV shows and profiles

If you are a fan of chilling thrillers, you might have heard of the hit Netflix series, The Watcher, and its breakout star, Isabel Gravitt, popularly known for her role as Ellie Brannock. She is a rising American actress who has been turning heads in the entertainment industry with her captivating performances and natural talent.

Isabel attends the New York premiere of The Watcher at the Paris Theater in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl

Source: Getty Images

Isabel Gravitt was raised in a supportive family that nurtured her passion for the arts. From an early age, she showed a natural talent for acting and quickly pursued her dreams of becoming an actress. Aside from being a Hollywood star, she is a TV personality, social media influencer and upcoming model. So, How old is Ellie from The Watcher?

Isabel Gravitt's profiles summary and bio

Full name Isabell Marie Gravitt Gender Female Date of birth 19 August 2003 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Whittier, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Siblings 1 Profession Actress Net worth $500,000–650,000 Instagram handle @isabel.gravitt

When was Isabel Gravitt born?

The young actress was born on 19 August 2003 in Whittier, California, USA. Though information on Isabel Gravitt's parents is unavailable, she once posted a picture of her mother on her Instagram page.

How old is Isabel Gravitt from The Watcher?

Isabel Gravitt's age is 19 years as of May 2023. Her Zodiac sign is Leo.

Does Isabel have a brother?

Yes, she has an older brother. Isabel Gravitt's sibling is Brady Gravitt.

Career

With a passion for acting from a young age, Isabel joined a drama school and participated in numerous theatre plays. She commenced professional acting in 2013 at 10.

Isabel Gravitt arrives as Sézane celebrates the Los Angeles store opening at Ardor in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Her first acting debut was with the movie House Call where she appeared as Louise. The actress has since played several roles in films and TV series. She became famous when she starred in American Housewife. In the movie, she played Alice McCarthy.

Isabel portrays Ellie Brannock, a teenage girl and one of the children of Nora and Dean Brannock in the Netflix series, The Watcher. The show is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus. It was documented in a news report titled The Haunting of a Dream House by Reeves Wiedeman and published in The Cut in 2018.

Set in 2022, the Netflix series follows the story of Nora (played by Naomi Watts) and Dean Brannock (played by Bobby Cannavale), a married couple, and their two children, Ellie and Carter.

Isabel Gravitt's movies and TV shows

Some other movies and TV shows where the actress has starred include the following:

Little Fires Everywhere

The Watcher

Cucuy: The Boogeyman

Fly Catcher

In Search of Fellini

Transit

Witch Mountain

Walk the Prank

The History of Us

How old is the daughter supposed to be in The Watcher?

Isabel Gravitt's age in The Watcher was 16 years. In her role as Ellie, she had a romantic relationship with 19-year-old Dakota, who was employed by her father employed to install security cameras in their home.

Is Isabel Gravitt tall?

The actress and model is 5 feet and 3 inches tall, approximately 160 centimetres. Despite Isabel Gravitt's height, she weighs 48 kilograms or 106 pounds, and her beautiful appearance is intensified by her silky blonde hair and captivating blue eyes.

Where is Isabel Gravitt?

She lives in California, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity,

How much is Isabel Gravitt worth?

According to the Newsunzip website, Isabel's alleged net worth is between $500,000 and $650,000. She earned her wealth from her blooming career as an actress.

Isabel Garvitt is a young woman who is determined and focused on achieving her dreams as an actress. With few movie credits to her name, she is already making waves in the entertainment industry and is poised to become a formidable presence.

READ ALSO: What does Isha Price do? Everything about the American public figure

As published on Briefly.co.za, although Isha Price is a lawyer, producer, and strategic advisor, she is also the half-sister of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.

Isha has worked with top industry names and made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with. As the executive producer of King Richard, which tells the inspiring story of Venus and Serena's rise to fame, she has cemented her place in the entertainment world too.

Source: Briefly News