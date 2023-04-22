What does Isha Price do? Everything about the American public figure

Although Isha Price is a lawyer, producer, and strategic advisor, did you know she is also the half-sister of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams? Being connected to the best tennis players in the world is just one aspect of this powerhouse's impressive resume.

Isha Price accepts an award for her sister, Venus Williams, onstage at Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Isha Price has worked with top industry names and made a name for herself as a force to be reckoned with. As the executive producer of King Richard, which tells the inspiring story of Venus and Serena's rise to fame, Isha has cemented her place in the entertainment world too.

Isha Price's profile summary and bio

Full name Isha Price Williams Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Beverly Hills, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 209 Weight in kilograms 95 Body measurements in inches 40-36-38 Shoe size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Oracene Price Father Yusef Rasheed Siblings 4 Relationship status Married Partner Felix Fayron College/University Georgetown University Law Centre and Howard University Profession Lawyer, TV producer Social media Instagram

Background information

Isha Price was born in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Isha Price's parents are Yusef Rasheed and Oracene Price, and she grew up with them and her siblings.

Isha Price's birthday

The producer celebrates her birthday every 18 February since she was born on 18 February 1975. As of 2023, Isha Price's age is 48 years. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius, and she is an American citizen of African American ethnicity.

Isha Price's education

Isha Price began her academic journey at a school in California before pursuing higher education. She enrolled in the Georgetown University Law Center, where she obtained a Juris Doctor degree. Alongside her legal degree, she earned a Master's in Business Administration from Howard University.

Executive Producer Isha Price attends the UK premiere of King Richard at The Curzon Mayfair in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher

What does Isha Price do?

Isha Price's job revolves around the legal sector and entertainment industry; she is a lawyer and documentary producer. She is the proprietor of Price Consulting Group and a co-founder of Wishbone Consulting Group, where she serves as the office's Senior Strategic Advisor.

Isha's work as a documentary producer has brought her much recognition, particularly for her films about her half-sisters, Venus and Serena Williams. Her 2012 documentary, Venus and Serena, and her work on the 2021 biographical sports film, King Richard, have both been highly acclaimed. She also produced the 2021 television show Red Talk Table.

Who is Isha Price's father?

Isha Price's father was Yusef Rasheed; he sadly died from a heart attack in 1979 when Isha was just four. He was married to tennis coach Oracene Price, with whom he had three daughters. They married in 1972 after being in a long-term relationship.

Who is Serena Williams' biological mother?

Serena Williams' biological mother is Oracene Price. She was born Brandy Price in Saginaw, Michigan, on 3 April 1952 and is known for coaching Venus and Serena. Oracene had previously married Yusef Rasheed, with whom she had three daughters.

Was Oracene Price a nurse?

Yes. Before commencing tennis coaching for her daughters, she was a nurse. It was during this time that she married Richard Williams.

Isha Price's husband

Isha Price's spouse is Felix Fayron, a legal professional. The two have been united in matrimony for over twenty years. Their romance blossomed over time, leading to a modest wedding celebration attended by close friends and family.

Isha Price speaks at a special advance screening of the motion picture King Richard at the National Museum of African American History & Culture. Photo: Shannon Finney

Source: Getty Images

Does Isha Price have children?

No, they have yet to have children. Moreover, they live a quiet life away from the media's scrutiny.

What is the income of Isha?

She is allegedly worth $2.5 million. This amount is from her extensive career as an attorney, among other investments.

Besides being known as the half-sister of Serena and Venus Williams, Isha Price has become a successful documentary filmmaker. She shares her family's story and inspires others to pursue their passions. Her dedication and support for her sisters testify to the power of hard work and perseverance, showing that anyone can make a difference uniquely.

