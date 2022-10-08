Auxiliary nursing course at UNISA and the requirements: Complete list

The University of South Africa takes pride in being one of the best institutions of higher learning. It serves local and international students. UNISA offers a wide array of courses in engineering, arts and medicine. In the medical faculty, the university offers courses to train upcoming nurses, surgeons, doctors and clinical officers. These details about the auxiliary nursing course at UNISA highlight information about the programme and why you should enrol.

The auxiliary nursing course at UNISA grooms a student to be directly or indirectly responsible for a group of patients and function under a registered nurse's direct or indirect supervision. Granted the technicality of the job, one has to study the ins and outs of the profession to be fully competent. These details about the auxiliary nursing course at UNISA unveil information on the course while giving a glimpse of the job.

What is auxiliary nursing?

An auxiliary nurse is also known as a healthcare assistant. They work closely with other healthcare professionals to provide patients with a high standard of care.

Where can an auxiliary nurse work?

An auxiliary nurse works in a hospital, private practice or a community setting like a nursing home. The job description involves the following tasks:

Dressing patients

Changing bed linens

Washing and toileting patients

Making patients feel safe and secure

More experienced auxiliary nurses perform the following functions:

Monitoring blood pressure

Taking body temperatures

Monitoring patients' weight

Administering medicine under the supervision of a registered nurse.

Does UNISA have an auxiliary nursing course?

Yes. The University of South Africa offers an auxiliary nursing course at a higher certificate educational level. The programme is preferred by students who do not meet the requirements to pursue a degree in nursing.

With a higher certificate in auxiliary nursing, you can further your education and pursue a Bachelor of Arts in Science to obtain a degree in nursing or any other degree in Health Science.

Auxiliary Nursing course at UNISA requirements

The auxiliary nurse course aims at providing you with the required scientific knowledge, interpersonal skills and clinical practice. The programme also socializes you into the profession and ensures that you demonstrate the appropriate behaviour, attitude and image in the medical field while upholding the profession's ethical codes.

As a student, you must:

Demonstrate common sense and a reliable problem-solving ability.

Have good health and high stamina that meets the physical, social, and emotional fortitude required in nursing.

Have high interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrate a high desire to work with people.

Have a well-mannered disposition, be emotionally mature and have a positive towards life.

However, you ought to qualify for admission to this course.

Higher certificate in nursing at UNISA

Auxiliary nursing is offered at the higher certificate qualification level at the University of South Africa. The course aims to equip you with basic nursing care for individuals while working under a nurse with a national diploma or degree.

What are the requirements for studying auxiliary nursing?

The University of South Africa is open to applications for the 2023 academic year. So if you wish to pursue an auxiliary nursing course at UNISA, you need to meet the following admission requirements:

Have attained the minimum statutory NSC requirements for entrance into higher education, diploma entry level.

Mathematical literacy at NSC achievement rating of 3 (40-49%)

Language English at NSC achievement rating of 4 (50-59%)

Life Sciences at NSC achievement rating of 3 (40-49%)

Computer literacy at NSC achievement rating of 3 (40-49%)

How to apply for auxiliary nursing at UNISA

After ascertaining that you meet the requirements for nursing at UNISA, you can proceed to the application process, which is done online on the university's portal. UNISA opened its portal for applications to its courses on 11th August 2022. The process closes on 15th October 2022.

The application process involves the following steps:

Visiting the UNISA website. Selecting the type of applicant you are, first-time or returning student. Choosing the academic qualification you intend to enrol in. Filling in the online application form. Uploading the supporting documents as required. Applying within the stipulated application period.

Tendering your application within the stipulated period increases your chances of being selected. However, it does not guarantee that your application will be considered.

How long do you study for an auxiliary nurse?

UNISA's auxiliary nursing course runs for one year. After completing the higher certificate level, you can enrol for the nursing diploma at UNISA.

How much is an auxiliary nursing course in South Africa?

Auxiliary Nursing course fees in 2022 is approximately R2,176.

Where can I study auxiliary Nursing in South Africa?

Apart from UNISA, these are the institutions you could consider if you wish to pursue auxiliary Nursing in South Africa:

Ukase School of Nursing, Johannesburg

Letjhabile Libellee Nursing College, Johannesburg

Khamis Nursing School, Johannesburg

Ukwazi School of Nursing, Johannesburg

Netcare Education (Pty) Ltd

Gem Auxiliary Nursing School, Johannesburg

Future Nurses Nursing School, Bedfordview

These details about the auxiliary nursing course at UNISA address all the bits and bobs about the programme. If you have been contemplating venturing into the medical field and did not attain the required score to pursue nursing, enrol at UNISA.

