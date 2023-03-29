Global site navigation

Who is Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni? Everything about her
Who is Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni? Everything about her

by  Ruth Gitonga

Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is an American businesswoman and reality TV star who rose to prominence for being Blac Chyna's mother. Blac Chyna is a renowned model, rapper and entrepreneur. She made her career debut in 2010 as a video vixen in Kanye West's song Monster. Throughout Chyna's career, she has undergone various surgeries to boost her physical appearance.

The on-screen sensation is active on all her social media accounts. Photo: Arnold Turner
Source: Getty Images

Toni is best known for starring in the reality dating show Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!, which premiered on November 10 2019. Here is her exciting biography, uncovering lesser-known facts about the celebrity mother.

Tokyo Toni's profile summary and bio

Full nameShalana Jones-Hunter
NicknameTokyo Toni
Gender Female
Date of birth October 12 1969
Age54 years old (2023)
Zodiac signLibra
BirthplaceSanto Domingo, Dominican Republic
Current residenceWashington DC, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityCaribbean
ReligionChristianity
EducationOrangeburg Wilkinson Senior High School, Eastern High School and Prince George's Community College
Height in feet5'5"
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds60
Weight in kilograms132
Body measurements in inches34-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres86-60-86
Eye colourBrown
Hair colourBlack
SexualityHomosexual
Marital statusMarried
HusbandMarcellus Hunter
Profession Businesswoman and reality TV star
Net worth $4 million
Instagramtokyo_toni_

As of 2023, the businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Photo: @tokyo_toni_ on Instagram, Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The businesswoman was born on October 12 1969, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. As of 2023, Tokyo Toni's age is 54 years old. She holds American nationality and is of Caribbean ethnicity. Shalana's zodiac sign is Libra.

Tokyo Toni's husband

The on-screen star and her husband, Marcellus Hunter, have been married twice. The couple first got married in 2012 but divorced in 2017. Marcellus got a restraining order against Tokyo for threatening him with physical violence. In 2020, the pair remarried in a colourful wedding.

Was Blac Chyna's mom in the military?

In 1991, Jones-Hunter joined the US Army. She was part of it for a few years before moving on and starting her business.

Big D, Theodore Mark Martinez, won the unscripted dating show on Zeus Network. The show featured 15 contestants fighting for Tokyo's love and affection.

Blac Chyna is a renowned model, rapper and entrepreneur. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images

Toni is the CEO of On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions LLC, a talent company founded in 2014. In 2016, she became a part of Rob & Chyna, a show about the daily life of Chyna and her famous fiance, Rob Kardashian. The American public figure has also starred in the reality show The Real Blac Chyna.

Tokyo Toni's net worth

As of 2023, the businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She amassed this wealth from entrepreneurial ventures. Shalana lives lavishly in Washington DC, USA.

Tokyo Toni's profiles

The celebrity mother was born on October 12 1969, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: Prince Williams via Getty Images, @tokyo_toni_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The on-screen sensation is active on all her social media accounts. On Instagram, she has 17.2K followers with 57 posts.

Tokyo Toni only has one child, Blac Chyna. She is also a grandmother to Chyna's son, King Cairo, who Chyna shares with Tyga, and her daughter Dream, whose father is Rob Kardashian. Like most celebrities, Tokyo's life is surrounded by controversies, including family feuds.

