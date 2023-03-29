Who is Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni? Everything about her
Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is an American businesswoman and reality TV star who rose to prominence for being Blac Chyna's mother. Blac Chyna is a renowned model, rapper and entrepreneur. She made her career debut in 2010 as a video vixen in Kanye West's song Monster. Throughout Chyna's career, she has undergone various surgeries to boost her physical appearance.
Toni is best known for starring in the reality dating show Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!, which premiered on November 10 2019. Here is her exciting biography, uncovering lesser-known facts about the celebrity mother.
Tokyo Toni's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Shalana Jones-Hunter
|Nickname
|Tokyo Toni
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|October 12 1969
|Age
|54 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
|Current residence
|Washington DC, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Caribbean
|Religion
|Christianity
|Education
|Orangeburg Wilkinson Senior High School, Eastern High School and Prince George's Community College
|Height in feet
|5'5"
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|60
|Weight in kilograms
|132
|Body measurements in inches
|34-24-34
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-60-86
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Hair colour
|Black
|Sexuality
|Homosexual
|Marital status
|Married
|Husband
|Marcellus Hunter
|Profession
|Businesswoman and reality TV star
|Net worth
|$4 million
|tokyo_toni_
How old is Tokyo Toni?
The businesswoman was born on October 12 1969, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. As of 2023, Tokyo Toni's age is 54 years old. She holds American nationality and is of Caribbean ethnicity. Shalana's zodiac sign is Libra.
Tokyo Toni's husband
The on-screen star and her husband, Marcellus Hunter, have been married twice. The couple first got married in 2012 but divorced in 2017. Marcellus got a restraining order against Tokyo for threatening him with physical violence. In 2020, the pair remarried in a colourful wedding.
Was Blac Chyna's mom in the military?
In 1991, Jones-Hunter joined the US Army. She was part of it for a few years before moving on and starting her business.
Who won Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!?
Big D, Theodore Mark Martinez, won the unscripted dating show on Zeus Network. The show featured 15 contestants fighting for Tokyo's love and affection.
What is Tokyo Toni famous for?
Toni is the CEO of On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions LLC, a talent company founded in 2014. In 2016, she became a part of Rob & Chyna, a show about the daily life of Chyna and her famous fiance, Rob Kardashian. The American public figure has also starred in the reality show The Real Blac Chyna.
Tokyo Toni's net worth
As of 2023, the businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She amassed this wealth from entrepreneurial ventures. Shalana lives lavishly in Washington DC, USA.
Tokyo Toni's profiles
The on-screen sensation is active on all her social media accounts. On Instagram, she has 17.2K followers with 57 posts.
Tokyo Toni only has one child, Blac Chyna. She is also a grandmother to Chyna's son, King Cairo, who Chyna shares with Tyga, and her daughter Dream, whose father is Rob Kardashian. Like most celebrities, Tokyo's life is surrounded by controversies, including family feuds.
READ ALSO: Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Toie Roberts, an American entrepreneur and social media personality who rose to stardom for being Rick Ross' daughter.
Rick's debut single, Hustlin, topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2006. His record label, Maybach Music, has signed prominent rappers such as Meek Mill, French Montana, and Wale.
Source: Briefly News