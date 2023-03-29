Who is Blac Chyna's mother, Tokyo Toni? Everything about her

Tokyo Toni, whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter, is an American businesswoman and reality TV star who rose to prominence for being Blac Chyna's mother. Blac Chyna is a renowned model, rapper and entrepreneur. She made her career debut in 2010 as a video vixen in Kanye West's song Monster. Throughout Chyna's career, she has undergone various surgeries to boost her physical appearance.

The on-screen sensation is active on all her social media accounts. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Toni is best known for starring in the reality dating show Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!, which premiered on November 10 2019. Here is her exciting biography, uncovering lesser-known facts about the celebrity mother.

Tokyo Toni's profile summary and bio

Full name Shalana Jones-Hunter Nickname Tokyo Toni Gender Female Date of birth October 12 1969 Age 54 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Current residence Washington DC, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caribbean Religion Christianity Education Orangeburg Wilkinson Senior High School, Eastern High School and Prince George's Community College Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 60 Weight in kilograms 132 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-60-86 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Homosexual Marital status Married Husband Marcellus Hunter Profession Businesswoman and reality TV star Net worth $4 million Instagram tokyo_toni_

How old is Tokyo Toni?

As of 2023, the businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Photo: @tokyo_toni_ on Instagram, Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The businesswoman was born on October 12 1969, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. As of 2023, Tokyo Toni's age is 54 years old. She holds American nationality and is of Caribbean ethnicity. Shalana's zodiac sign is Libra.

Tokyo Toni's husband

The on-screen star and her husband, Marcellus Hunter, have been married twice. The couple first got married in 2012 but divorced in 2017. Marcellus got a restraining order against Tokyo for threatening him with physical violence. In 2020, the pair remarried in a colourful wedding.

Was Blac Chyna's mom in the military?

In 1991, Jones-Hunter joined the US Army. She was part of it for a few years before moving on and starting her business.

Who won Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP!?

Big D, Theodore Mark Martinez, won the unscripted dating show on Zeus Network. The show featured 15 contestants fighting for Tokyo's love and affection.

Blac Chyna is a renowned model, rapper and entrepreneur. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

What is Tokyo Toni famous for?

Toni is the CEO of On My Grind Entertainment and Promotions LLC, a talent company founded in 2014. In 2016, she became a part of Rob & Chyna, a show about the daily life of Chyna and her famous fiance, Rob Kardashian. The American public figure has also starred in the reality show The Real Blac Chyna.

Tokyo Toni's net worth

As of 2023, the businesswoman has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She amassed this wealth from entrepreneurial ventures. Shalana lives lavishly in Washington DC, USA.

Tokyo Toni's profiles

The celebrity mother was born on October 12 1969, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Photo: Prince Williams via Getty Images, @tokyo_toni_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The on-screen sensation is active on all her social media accounts. On Instagram, she has 17.2K followers with 57 posts.

Tokyo Toni only has one child, Blac Chyna. She is also a grandmother to Chyna's son, King Cairo, who Chyna shares with Tyga, and her daughter Dream, whose father is Rob Kardashian. Like most celebrities, Tokyo's life is surrounded by controversies, including family feuds.

READ ALSO: Who is Toie Roberts, Rick Ross' daughter? Everything to know

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Toie Roberts, an American entrepreneur and social media personality who rose to stardom for being Rick Ross' daughter.

Rick's debut single, Hustlin, topped the Billboard 200 charts in 2006. His record label, Maybach Music, has signed prominent rappers such as Meek Mill, French Montana, and Wale.

Source: Briefly News