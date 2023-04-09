Larsa Pippen's net worth, age, children, spouse, career, what is she known for?

One time hottest NBA wife, Larsa Pippen, never fails to give fans what to talk about, whether in her career, social life or personal life. She has made a name for herself in fashion and entertainment. With a luxurious lifestyle and high-profile connections, many people are curious about Larsa Pippen's net worth and the secrets to her success.

Larsa Pippen pictured on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 20. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Source: Getty Images

Larsa Pippen's net worth hinges on her being a former reality TV star, model, socialite, entrepreneur, and ex-wife of former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen. With a career spanning over two decades, she has amassed a sizable fortune, and her net worth ranks her among the wealthiest Real Housewives of Miami stars.

Larsa Pippen's profiles summary and bio

Full name Larsa Marie Younan Popular name Larsa Pippen Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality American and Syrian Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurement in inches 32-27-37 Shoe size 8 (US) Dress size 8.5 (US) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Marital status Dating Partner Marcus Jordan Children 4 University University of Illinois, Piven Theatre Workshop Profession Reality TV personality, former model, entrepreneur Social media presence Instagram, Twitter Net worth $10 million

Who is Pippen's ex-wife?

Famous influencer Larsa Pippen was his wife. She was born Larsa Marie Younan on 6 July 1974 in Chicago, Illinois. Larsa Pippen's age as of April 2023 is 48 years.

She attended a local high school in Chicago and later attended the University of Illinois at Chicago and obtained a bachelor's degree in Political Science. Because of her passion for show business, she studied acting at Piven Theatre Workshop and featured in theatrical performances.

Larsa Pippen's ethnicity

Larsa's father is from Syria, and her mother is from Lebanon, giving her a mixed ethnicity of Syrian and African-American. She is also of Lebanese descent. However, she has a dual nationality of American and Syrian.

Reality TV Personality Larsa Pippen attends the Carn-Evil Halloween Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Larsa Pippen's net worth

Her net worth is estimated at $10 million. It includes an alleged annual salary of $2 million, child support, and her ex-husband's NBA pension. She also invests in real estate, owning multiple million-dollar homes and several cars.

What is Larsa Pippen known for?

She is famous for her appearance on the Bravo reality show Real Housewives of Miami in 2011. She left after seven episodes and returned in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, her marriage to Scottie Pippen catapulted her into the public eye.

The reality show actress has also made guest appearances in several top shows in Hollywood, including:

Keeping Up With The Kardashian

The Nick Cannon TV series

The Wendy Williams Show

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Selling Sunset

Kourtney and Kim Take Miami

Dancing with the Stars: Juniors

In addition to her career, Larsa has also been a successful model and entrepreneur. Before marrying Pippen, she modelled for prestigious magazines. She is now the proud owner of her jewellery line and Larsa Pippen Fitness, which provides fitness and health advice and promotes her fashion business.

She runs a blog called Life with Larsa and is an ambassador for Haute Living magazine. Larsa has an OnlyFans account where she sells exclusive content and reportedly makes an average of $10,000 daily.

Alongside her successful business ventures, Larsa is actively involved in philanthropy, serving as the head of the Pippen Foundation, which holds fundraisers for various children's charities. She is also a board member of An Evening with Chicago Bulls, which helps disadvantaged children.

Larsa Pippen's height

The former model has an attractive body of 5 feet and 2 inches or 157 centimetres. Her dark brown eyes and hair add to her beauty.

Larsa Pippen's dating history

Larsa and Scottie Pippen tied the knot in Chicago on 20 July 1997, when she was just 23 years old. Larsa Pippen's spouse was a Chicago Bulls small forward who won six NBA titles. He was first married to Karen McCollum in 1988 but divorced in 1990.

Their relationship began to deteriorate in 2016, and in 2018, Scottie accused Larsa of dating rapper Future. They officially divorced on 15 December 2021. In 2020, Larsa had a romantic involvement with NBA star Malik Beasley, who was already married. They split up in 2021.

Larsa was also briefly rumoured to have dated Tristan Thompson before introducing him to Khloé Kardashian. Despite being friends with Kim Kardashian, their friendship became strained in 2020.

Larsa Pippen attends Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Who did Larsa Pippen get with?

In late 2022, Larsa began dating Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan's son, her ex-husband's former Bulls teammate. He is 17 years younger than her.

Larsa Pippen's children

Larsa and the former Chicago Bulls player have four children, including Scottie Pippen Jr, a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA.

How old is Scotty Pippen Jr? As of April 2023, Scottie Pippen Jr. is 22. He was born on 10 November 2002. The couple's other children are Preston, born in 2004; Justin, born in 2007; and Sophia, born in 2009.

How much is Scot tie Pippen worth?

He is worth $20 million. He played 17 seasons in the NBA, earning $109 million in salary alone. He made millions more from endorsements.

Despite being one of the controversial figures in Hollywood, Larsa Pippen's net worth is a testament to her strong-willed nature and career success, with potential for further accumulation.

