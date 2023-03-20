Vivica A Fox's net worth, age, children, boyfriend, movies, height, profiles

Vivica A Fox is a renowned American actress, producer, and television host known for her roles in Independence Day, Set It Off and Kill Bill. She has been in the American entertainment industry for nearly four decades, and her star continues to shine. What is Vivica A Fox's net worth in 2023?

Actress Vivica Fox is known for her feisty attitude, which makes her stand out. Since coming into the entertainment industry in the early 1980s, she has established herself as one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. She has over 80 film credits and numerous television roles.

Vivica A Fox's profiles summary and bio

Full name Vivica Anjanetta Fox Other names Angie Fox Date of birth 30th July 1964 Age 58 years old in 2023 Birth sign Leo Place of birth South Bend, Indiana, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Native American and African-American Height 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 meters) Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband Singer Christopher Harvest (1998 to 2002) Parents William and Everlyena Fox Siblings Alecia Williams and Marvin Fox Education Golden West College (Associate Arts degree in Social Sciences), Arlington High School Profession Actress, producer, TV host Years active 1983 to present Social media Instagram Twitter Facebook

Vivica A Fox's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress has an estimated fortune of $2 million in 2023. She has been active in the American Hollywood industry since 1983.

Vivica A Fox's career

Vivica started her entertainment career in 1983 as a dancer on the music television program Soul Train. She later made her professional acting debut in 1988 in the Days of Our Lives series as Carmen Silva. Fox had her television breakthrough in the 1989 NBC drama, Generations, in which she portrayed the lead character Maya Reubens. She was later cast to portray the main role of FBI Agent Nicole Scott in the Canadian crime drama series, Missing, from 2004 to 2006.

The actress landed her film breakout role in 1996 when she starred opposite Will Smith in Independence Day (1996) as Jasmine Dubrow. She later starred in Set It Off (1996) alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Kimberly Elise, and Queen Latifah. She got her first NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her role as Maxine in Soul Food (1997).

Vivica has starred in over 20 TV films from Lifetime's The Wrong franchise. Other Vivica A Fox movies and TV shows include Jason's Letter (2017), True to the Game (2017), The Good, the Bad and the Dead (2015), Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2 (2003 and 2004), The Salon (2005), Out All Night (1992 to 1993), The Young and the Restless (1994 to 1995), Arsenio (1997), 1-800-Missing (2004 to 2006), Mr Box Office (2012 to 2015), Mann & Wife (2015 to 2016), and Empire (2015 to 2020).

As a producer, she has worked on projects like Lifetime's Missing, Motives, Three Can Play That Game, Getting Played, and The Salon. Vivica is also a prolific talk show host. She co-hosts Cocktails with Queens on Fox alongside LisaRaye, Syleena Johnson, and Claudia Jordan.

Vivica A Fox's age and early life

The actress was born on 30th July 1964, in South Bend, Indiana and raised in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She is 58 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Leo. Vivica is an alumnus of Arlington High School in Indianapolis and graduated from Golden West College in Huntington Beach, California, with an Associate Arts degree in Social Sciences.

Vivica A Fox's parents and siblings

Her father, William Fox, worked as a private school administrator in Benton Harbour, Michigan. William passed away in 2017. Her mother, Everlyena Fox, is an American pharmaceutical technician. The actress has three siblings, including Alecia Williams and Marvin Fox.

Is Vivica A Fox half-white?

The Soul Food actress is half Native American. She also has African-American roots.

Who is Vivica A Fox's husband?

The actress is not married. She was previously married to singer Christopher 'Sixx-Nine' Harvest from December 1998 to June 2002. Their marriage did not work out because Vivica was not happy with the idea of being the household breadwinner. After her divorce, she dated rapper 50 Cent for a while in 2003. In 2011, the actress was engaged to club promoter Omar 'Slim' White, but she broke off the engagement less than a year later.

Was Vivica A Fox married to Rick Fox?

Vivica Fox and Rick Fox have never been in a relationship. Since her divorce from singer Christopher Harvest in 2002, the Kill Bill actress has not walked down the aisle again.

Vivica A Fox's boyfriend

In 2021, the Independence Day actress revealed she was in a relationship but did not reveal the man's identity. She was rumoured to be dating actor and comedian Larry David, her co-star in the Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO sitcom, but she shut down the romance rumours during an interview with VLAD TV. Larry is currently married to producer Ashley Underwood (since 2020).

Vivica A Fox's children

Does Vivica A Fox have a child? The Cocktails with Queens co-host does not have any biological children but has six godchildren. She previously revealed that she never met a man to settle down and have a family with and is contented that she chose her career over children.

Vivica A Fox's net worth today is because of her hard work. She has dedicated almost her entire life to her career and is yet to show signs of slowing down any time soon.

