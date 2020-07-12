Eid ul Adha 2022 South Africa: time, date, and more details

Did you know there are two official holidays celebrated in Islam? One is Eid ul-Fitr and the other Eid ul Adha. The first comes after the end of Ramadan, while the latter is marked about two months after the end of Ramadan. Many people are eagerly awaiting Eid ul Adha 2022 because it is a big feast and a time to reflect on the importance of obedience to God.

Have you made plans for Eid ul Adha 2022? If you have not, fret not. There is still ample time to prepare for this important holiday. As you prepare to celebrate with food and drink, do not forget to learn more about the festival and understand its essence in the Islamic religion.

Eid ul Adha 2022 in South Africa

Eid ul Adha, or Feast of the Sacrifice, is an important holiday that commemorates the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his only son to Allah. Abraham showed obedience to Allah when he was asked to give up his son. The following elements characterise this festival.

Eid prayers (These are said before noon)

Animal slaughter

Acts of charity

Social gatherings

Partaking in festive meals

Gift-giving

When is Eid in South Africa?

When is Eid ul Adha 2022? In South Africa, this special festival will be marked on Sunday, 10th July 2022. This holiday falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

Is Eid-ul-Adha 3 days or 4 days? The festival lasts for four days. In the international calendar, the dates vary from one year to another. This means that other parts of the world may have a slightly different date from South Africa.

Did you know that each year, this festival is marked about 10 days earlier than the previous year? For instance, in 2021, the Feast of the Sacrifice was marked on 21st July, while Eid ul Adha 2022 is on 10th July.

When is Eid ul Adha 2022 in Cape Town?

Cape Town is located in South Africa, so the special holiday will be marked on 10th July 2022. It is important to note that since the holiday falls on a Sunday in 2022, the country will not necessarily announce it as a public holiday. It would have been made a public holiday if it fell on a weekday.

When is Eid ul Adha 2022 in Johannesburg?

Like the rest of the country, Johannesburg will mark this special holiday on 10th July 2022.

More details about Eid ul Adha

The Feast of the Sacrifice reminds all Muslims of Abraham's act of deep faith and obedience to Allah. It also celebrates the survival of Ismail.

Stones are normally thrown during the hajj festival to symbolise Abraham's refusal to listen to Satan when he tried to dissuade him from listening to Allah. The stones are thrown at symbolic pillars to signify the stoning of the devil during Hajj rites.

During this feast, animals are slaughtered and divided into three sections. The family consumes the first section, the second is given to relatives and friends, and the third is distributed to poor people in the community.

Only halal animals are slaughtered for the feast. These can be camels, goats, sheep, or rams, depending on the region. For the sacrifice to be considered acceptable, the animals must meet certain ages and quality criteria.

During the Feast of the Sacrifice, prayers are said at the mosque on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah. The prayers are said any time after the sun has completely risen to right before the entering of Zuhr or before noon.

or before noon. The prayers are normally done in a congregation. The participation of women in the prayers may vary from one community to another.

Usually, an Imam gives a sermon or khutbah after the prayers.

after the prayers. In case a calamity or disaster stops the prayers from being said on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the prayers can be postponed and said on the 11th day and the 12th day.

As the prayers conclude, Muslims embrace each other as they send good cheer and greetings. They also exchange gifts.

Muslims are expected to wear their best clothes on this day. Those who can afford should wear new clothes.

Muslims across the world are expected to mark Eid ul Adha 2022 in July. In South Africa, this will be on the 10th of the month. The dates may vary in other parts of the world.

