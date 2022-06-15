When is Father's Day 2022? Date, history and celebration ideas

Fathers are needed in their child's lives as much as their mothers. Their presence is integral to a kid's holistic growth. On Father's Day, it is important to recognize all dads who have been around when their daughters or sons needed them. When is Father's Day date 2022? Keep reading for more details on the date and celebration ideas.

Not everyone is lucky to grow up with their biological dads. They may have passed away, been estranged, or raised by a single mother who never revealed the dad's identity. You can celebrate the occasion with father figures who have been in your life, such as your uncles, granddads, godfathers, and even stepdads.

When is Father's Day in 2022?

What day is Father's Day 2022? This year's Father's Day will be celebrated on 19th June 2022. The occasion is observed yearly on the third Sunday of June. It was created to honour all dads, granddads, and father figures, and it complements Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year.

Many countries observe the father's special occasion on the 3rd Sunday of June, including the USA, the UK, South Africa, China, India, Japan, and others. However, other nations mark the day on different dates.

Germany: Thursday, 40 days after Easter (Ascension Day)

Thursday, 40 days after Easter (Ascension Day) Italy, Portugal and Spain: 19th March (St. Joseph's Day)

19th March (St. Joseph's Day) Belgium and Austria: 2nd Sunday of June

2nd Sunday of June Denmark: 5th June (Constitution Day)

5th June (Constitution Day) Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden: 2nd Sunday of November

2nd Sunday of November Russia: 23rd February (Defender of the Fatherland Day)

23rd February (Defender of the Fatherland Day) UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, and Syria: 21st June (First day of summer)

21st June (First day of summer) Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand: 1st Sunday of September

Father's Day history

The special father's event was founded in 1910 in the United States but was made an official holiday in 1972. The celebration of dads was advocated by Mrs Sonora Smart Dodd, who wanted to honour her dad, William Jackson Smart. Willian was a Civil War Veteran from Washington who raised his six kids after his wife's passing during childbirth.

Does Father's Day date change every year?

The date changes every year as it must fall on the third Sunday of June or as stipulated by a country's laws. The date is not fixed but it has to fall on a specific day of the month.

Why is Father's Day on June 20 this year?

Father's Day 2021 was celebrated on the 20th of June, which was the 3rd Sunday of the month. The date will fall on 18th June in 2023 and on 16th June in 2024.

Father's Day 2022 celebration ideas

How are you planning to honour your dad or father figure? Make Father's Day weekend 2022 a fun adventure for your dad with these thoughtful ideas.

Buy gifts

If you are close to your big man, then you know something he dreams of having. It can be a car, house, or designer suit. If you are working on a limited budget, give him something that appreciates his presence in your life. You can get customized gift cards, keyholders, T-shirts, or mugs.

Organize a backyard BBQ

Make the occasion memorable by having a BBQ in the family home backyard. You can make it a family affair or invite friends and fellow dads.

Go wine tasting

Take him to the nearest winery for local wine tasting. You can also do craft beer tasting or try his preferred spirit. The time you spend with him will be an adventure he will forever remember.

Stay in

If your dad is always busy, Father's Day is a great time to chill at home. You can watch his favourite sports team playing, bask in the sun, or enjoy a cool breeze under the shade in the backyard. Use the time to catch up as you reminisce the good old times.

Go hiking

Take your dad on a hiking trip alongside other family members and friends. Depending on where you live, you can go mountain climbing, fishing, walking in the forest, or visiting an animal park. It is also a great idea to go on a road trip and appreciate nature.

Organize a FaceTime

If your dad is in a different geographical location, it may be hard to be with him physically, especially due to busy work schedules. If you are the one away from home, video call him and wish him a happy dad's celebration. If he is away from his family, ask everyone to come and surprise him with FaceTime or a Zoom call to let him know that his loved ones appreciate him.

Make Father's Day 2022 a memorable occasion for your dad by planning events that make him feel extra special. The above ideas will help you create meaningful celebrations. Happy Father's Day to all the dads and dad figures!

