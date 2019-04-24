No amount of gifts or accolades can compensate for the roles of a mother in the lives of her children. Or how much do you pay for the pains she went through during the pregnancy period, at the time of delivery and the sleepless nights while raising the kids? But then, mothers deserve to be loved, praised and appreciated at every single opportunity. You can use any of the following happy mother's day images and messages to tell your mother how much you love, cherish and adore her.

What do you say on Mother's Day? The best thing you can do is to show your mother your love and prove how much you cherish all the pains and sacrifices she made to ensure that you get to where you are today. The following quotes and happy mother's day pics have been carefully selected for your use as we celebrate mothers across the globe.

Happy mothers day quotes

Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love. - Stevie Wonder

A mother's happiness is like a beacon, lighting up the future but reflected also on the past in the guise of fond memories. - Honore de Balzac

I am very proud of my mom and consider her the most courageous woman I know. With perseverance, sacrifice and hard work, she raised a family of Olympic athletes and gave us the tools and the spirit to succeed. That is something that my brothers and I will always be thankful for. - Diana Lopez

When I was a child, you walked before me to set an example and when I became a teenager, you watched me from behind to catch me in case I fall. Now that I am an adult, you walk beside me in a way that two friends would do so we could enjoy life together. I love you mum.

My mom is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words, but I always remember the tune. – Terri Guillemets

It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? - Mahatma Gandhi

In rain and in the sunshine; in pain and in gain; in sorrow and in happiness; in loneliness and togetherness, mom you have always been there for me. I love you and pledge to love you forever. Happy Mother's day.

I remember being seven and asking my mom if I was as pretty as Monique [my best friend in grade school]. And with all the love in the world, my mom looked at me and said, “Oh, honey, you’re so funny.’ So, she doesn’t lie to me…she answers the question by not answering and instead tells me what she thinks is my greatest strength — Jennifer Aniston.

Happy mothers day quotes from daughter

As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her. - Kristin Hannah

You're such an amazing mother! Travelling down the memory lane and considering all that you have done for me, I couldn't help but hold back my tears. When I was heartbroken, you came to bind me up; when I got depressed, your whispers of love and affection got me back on my feet. How much can I appreciate your kindness? You're one in a million mom! Happy mother's day to you.

Love like no other you shower on me. When I go wrong, you were never too slow to spank me just to ensure that I become the woman you have always wished for me to be. Today, I look back and now appreciate all of those painful moments which have turned out for my benefit. I love you mum.

If I compose a thousand songs, they cannot express how much you mean to me and if I write beautiful poems, they still cannot convey my feelings of love to you. To a matchless woman, happy mother's day.

My hero. My source of happiness. My world. My support. My comforter. My everything. How do I pay back all your kindness and love towards me? While others looked for my fall, you took your stand as a mother to give me every needed support so I could the enemies wrong. This is my token of appreciation for all you have done and mean to me. Happy Mother’s Day.

When I lost confidence in myself, you took me up and showered your love on me. Looking at all that had happened to me, I wonder if I could ever have been complete without you. Today, I am celebrating you as my hero. Happy mother's day mom!

The joy and gladness that I feel every day I know that you are my mother, my heart leaps for joy. As I watch you care for my siblings and me, ready to sacrifice anything to ensure that we become the children of your dream, I feel amazed and wonder if you are truly human or a spirit. Therefore, in this spirit of the Mother’s Day celebration, it gives me utmost joy to display my love.

Happy mothers day messages

Dear mother, my wish for you is that you live healthily so that, not only will you eat the fruit of your labour over me, but your good dreams and aspirations for me will also be fulfilled while you are alive. You have suffered so much to see me become what I am today; through the thick and thin of it all, your trust in me has always made me stronger. I love you and as long as I live, I will love you to the very end. Happy Mother's day.

Thank you mom for being such an incredible mother to me. You have always been my role model since I was a child and I am glad that, like a sculptor, you have made me all I am today. Happy Mother’s Day!

When I was growing up, my mother was always a friend to my siblings and me (in addition to being all the other things a mom is), and I was always grateful for that because I knew she was someone I could talk to and joke with, and argue with and that nothing would ever harm that friendship. - Marlo Thomas.

You have been my light in my darkest time, my guide in my moments of confusion and my cheerleader when I felt like giving up in life. Thank you for everything you have done for me. I am thankful to have you around me as I journey through life.

I covenanted to love you in health and sickness, and when the road looks smooth or rough. I also covenanted to provide for our home but you have been the one who made available the needed happiness for our home to be complete and habitable. My prayer for you on this special day is that all your desires will come to pass. I love you, darling. Enjoy a joyous Mother’s Day celebration.

Love is not just candlelight dinners, sentimental poems, and bouquets of flowers. It’s also bandaging scraped knees, reading favourite stories over and over, and always being there to listen and encourage. Love is all the things you do, every day, without fail, to make our house a home, our family a wonderful place to be. Happy Mother’s Day, With All My Love. - Author Unknown

Mothers day inspirational quotes

How do you wish someone a Happy Mother's Day? You could talk about the nice times that you have had together as well as some things that she has done for you which meant so much to you. Consider these quotes; they are full of inspiration.

Mother’s love is bliss, is peace, it need not be acquired, it need not be deserved. If it is there, it is like a blessing; if it is not there it is as if all the beauty had gone out of life. — Erich Fromm

My mother was the most beautiful woman I have ever seen. All I am I owe to my mother. I attribute my success in life to the moral, intellectual and physical education I received from her. —George Washington

My mother was the one constant in my life. When I think about my mom raising me alone when she was 20, and working and paying the bills, and, you know, trying to pursue your own dreams, I think is a feat that is unmatched. — Barack Obama

My parents elected me president of the family when I was 4. We actually had an election every year and I always won. I’m an only child, and I could count on my mother’s vote. — Condoleezza Rice

My mother… had a very deep inner spirituality that allowed her to rebuild her life. It’s extraordinary that she had such a strong sense of self and such a commitment to the future and such a strong creative sense that she could build new worlds for herself and for us out of the total devastation in her life. — Caroline Kennedy

Over the years, I learned so much from mom. She taught me about the importance of home and history and family and tradition. She also taught me that ageing need not mean narrowing the scope of your activities and interests or a diminution of the great pleasures to be had in the everyday. — Martha Stewart

A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavour by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts. ― Washington Irving

We used to sing along to Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald's records together. She had the most amazing voice … She’s always encouraged me, and she’s still that person who, when things look dire, lifts me up and reminds me of who I am and that we all have a capacity for greatness.” —Sheryl Crowe

[What’s beautiful about my mother is] her compassion, how much she gives, whether it be to her kids and grandkids or out in the world. She’s got a sparkle. — Kate Hudson (on mom Goldie Hawn)

Happy mothers day GIF

Have you got a friend that you want to wish a happy mother's day? Instead of sending her pictures or quotes, you may consider this GIF below.

Do you need something to express how much you adore your mother from your heart, the GIF below will be perfect to achieve that.

The images and messages that have been shared above are worth expressing how valuable every mother is. So, go on and show your mother and other mothers around you how important they are with the happy mother's day images and quotes that have been shared above. You will be amased at the results that you will get afterwards.

