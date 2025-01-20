Babes Wodumo posted a photo of her hanging out with singer and rapper Sjava on social media recently

Fans reacted to the viral picture, saying Sjava was caught in her beauty and gaze, that he could not hide it

Others said they should collaborate and said they would make magic together in the studio

Babes Wodumo and Sjava were seen hanging out. Image: @babeswodumo on Instagram, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Babes and Sjava hand out

Durban Gqom musician Babes Wodumo recently hung out with rapper Sjava.

Babes Wodumo took to X (Twitter) and posted a photo and gushed over Sjava. She said he is her brother. The photo garnered praise online.

Mzansi gushes over Babes Wodumo and Sjava

Netizens gushed over the photo with some suggesting that they should collaborate with one another.

@chomiee said:

"I don't like how he is looking at you."

@Mike51046041944 shared:

"Sbali is focused at something else my sister."

@Snepto6074 shared:

"Sbali is focused."

@deepthierry shared:

"That look says it all!"

@Magleesta asked:

"Why don't you guys collaborate? That would be so great. We have been through a lot."

Babes Wodumo goes to court

Babes Wodumo is caught in an assault case drama with Durban fashion designer, Philile. The designer explained that the issue was with the team and not Babes; however, she intervened and allegedly assaulted her.

"The dancers came to the shop on 28 February because they wanted to go to a gig. They didn’t have enough money to purchase the clothes. I insisted that they pay for the hired clothes. I wasn’t willing to give them anything without payment.

"The arrangement was for them to return the clothes the following day, but they only brought them back on 12 March, and the clothes were in poor condition. When they arrived, they were accompanied by Babes, her bodyguard, and her father. They appeared intoxicated, and Babes assaulted me."

Babes Wodumo stuns in makeup free selfie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Durban Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a few makeup-free selfies on social media with a hilarious caption. Mzansi fans gushed over her, and even mentioned her late husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, saying he chose well when he married her.

