Durban Gqom musician Babes Wodumo posted a few makeup-free selfies on social media with a hilarious caption

Fans gushed over her, saying her late husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, chose well when he married her

Babes Wodumo went to court this week for the assault case opened by Durban fashion designer

Babes Wodumo rocked a cute selfie wearing no makeup. Image: @babeswodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes stuns in makeup free photos

Taking to Instagram this week, Babes Wodumo shared a few selfies with her bare face. The Durban Gqom superstar went makeup-free and also captioned her post with a hilarious quote.

"Your Target market. AMA COME AND GO," she said.

Her fan page @BABESWODUMO reposted the photos on X.

Babes Wodumo has always been hailed for her ravishing beauty. Although she went through a phase where she gained and lost weight, the public's sentiments remained the same.

Babes Wodumo looked cute in her latest photos with no makeup. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi gives Babes her flowers

Many of the Gqom superstar's fans gushed over her timeless beauty. Some people said she did not need any makeup.

Others remembered her late husband, Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo, saying he was able to choose his wife well.

Here are some people's comments:

@yes_melis gushed:

"Your caption would make a banger.😍 Please go to the studio as in today."

@Ronewa_Mathephe quoted Babes Wodumo's late husband Mampintsha's song:

"Amehlo a Babes, amehlo a Bases Wodumo"

@lele_efkay shared:

"You can tell that where you are living you guys are not disrupted by flowing water. You look stunning."

@Ed_UberDriver gushed:

"You are beautiful."

@Mpumele95872869 complimented Babes:

"The late Mampintsha chose well here. May his soul rest well."

@Ndlelenhlecele2 confessed his love:

"You are so beautiful, Babes. I really love you."

Babes' court woes continue

A Durban fashion designer, Philile Mhlongo, opened a case against Babes Wodumo.

The star appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 January 2025. The case was supposed to last three days until Thursday, 16 January 2025. However, her lawyer, Thula Mlondo, told the court that he was sick. Mlondo requested new dates, which the judge granted.

They are: 23 January, 27 January, and 7 February 2025.

Mzansi split over Babes Wodumo's sudden weight gain

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo's body changes sparked a warm reception from fans.

SA was convinced that Babes was happier and healthier and lauded her for taking care of herself and finding happiness again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News