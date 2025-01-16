DJ Zinhle posted a cute video of Murdah Bongz dancing while proudly wearing pants she gifted him

The pants had a unique design, portraits of her and their children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana

Mzansi poked fun at the cute video, with some saying Murdah Bongz is gone and in love

Murdah Bongz wore pants with DJ Zinhle and their kids. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle pull heartstrings

Musician DJ Zinhle pulled a loving trick on her husband Murdah Bongz. She made pants with all their faces and pink hearts. In a viral video, Murdah is seen dancing while proudly wearing the pants she gifted him.

The unique design, exclusive to the Mohosana clan, has portraits of Zinhle, Murdah and their children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

X user @ChrisExcele posted the video on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Black Motion member and DJ Zinhle have built a beautiful family. They have two beautiful daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana.

Murdah Bongz wore pants with DJ Zinhle and their kids. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Netizens make fun of Murdah Bongz

Trolls poked fun at the cute video, with some saying Murdah Bongz is gone and in love. Others said Zinhle might have given him a love potion.

@MotsongaSA joked:

"This is beyond being a stepfather. Even bra, God won't save this one."

@CreamQ laughed:

"Crocodile meat can cure this madness."

@zulukingdom77 said:

"I was worried, I thought there was AKA there as well."

@iThando asked:

"Someone please plug me. Valentines is around the corner."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty stated:

"Well. He’s happy. The day he complains. Then start praying. For now he’s happy."

@fx_margin_call advised:

"When people start clowning you about how you are devoted to your wife, saying your wife controls you etc, etc. Just know you are doing it correctly."

@mpho_bradley joked:

"Me looking for AKA’s face there. Anything is possible with Zintle."

DJ Zinhle gushes oer brother Zenzele on birthday

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle celebrated her brother Zenzele Jiyane's birthday. Zinhle wrote a heartfelt message to Zenzele, highlighting their close bond and shared work relationship.

Zinhle praised Zenzele for being funny and unwavering in her support, expressed gratitude for his presence in her life, and wished him a joyful celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News