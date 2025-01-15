Radio personality Nestum, real name, Zanele Nyakale-Peterson says she's back to doing what she's passionate about

The 45-year-old DJ reveals that she's been building herself to become one of the best DJs in the country

The former Abashante member adds that she's also a businesswoman and has a car wash in Soweto

Former Abashante member Zanele Nyakale-Peterson known as Nestum has returned to the limelight. The DJ also revealed in 2021 that she planned to drop a new track in 2022.

Nyakale's return comes a few weeks after Kwaito legends Arthur Mafokate and Chomee performed at the SAMAs in November 2024.

The DJ revealed to TshisaLIVE this week that she's been focusing on building her DJ career and plans to be one of the best in South Africa.

“I thought I wouldn't have the interest to come back again but the main reason [is] I still have a lot to offer and still have what it takes. God and my ancestors played a big role for me to come back to the limelight,” says the DJ.

The mother of two boys adds that she's also busy with her car wash business in Mapetla, Soweto

Nyakale-Peterson has also been working on SABC's radio station, Lesedi FM for over a decade besides running her business.

The Kwaito star and radio personality shared a video of herself DJing at an event in 2022.

South Africans react to her videos on social media

@Melitson89 replied:

"My crush during those times of Jam Alley!"

@nonkue_crystal said:

"You just reminded me (come on and get me)."

@lufunosjavo wrote:

"I remember you with Queen in that song "Kwasa kwasa". I hope you're doing well."

@Bhelekazi_13 said:

"Great, to see you, you're still so hot girl."

@Molimola wrote:

"Somehow girls come and dance is playing in my head."

