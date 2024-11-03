Arthur Mafokate was at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs), where he reminded people that he is a legend

The iconic musician took to the SAMAs stage with Chomee, and they set the stage alight with some oldies.

In light of the performance, online users shared their thoughts on Arthur Mafokate, and many compared his past to Chris Brown

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Arthur Mafokate's SAMAs performance with Chomee was electric. The pair injected a nostalgic moment at the 30th music award event.

Arthur Mafokate did a SAMAs performance with Chomee, and people compared him to Chris Brown. Image: @arthurmafokate / Instagram / Joseph Okpako

Source: UGC

The two icons' performances at the SAMAs made rounds on X. Peeps questioned why Arthur Mafokate was being celebrated while many wanted Chris Brown cancelled when both their pasts are littered with allegations of violence.

Arthur Mafokate takes SAMAs stage with Chomee

A video of Arthur and Chomee performing at the SAMAs made waves. Soon enough, some people pointed out that it was ironic that Arthur was being celebrated while Chris Brown's concert had become controversial due to his past with GBV. Read a tweet by @aphelelelejody comparing the two below:

What did Arthur Mafokate do?

Netizens reflected on the claims Bisisiwe Cici Thwala made in 2018 that she was abused by Arthur when they were in a relationship. It was alleged that Cici could no longer bear children because of the alleged abuse. According to TimeLIVE, In 2019, Arthur was acquitted of assaulting Cici after the court heard the case. See a post about the claims reposed by @AM_Blujay on X below:

In addition, Briefly News reported that Arthur allegedly swindled millions of government tenders. He was also implicated in a R56 million lotto corruption scandal related to the lotto.

SA discusses Arthur Mafokate

Online users were divided about the comparison between the author and Chris Brown. Read the comments below:

@MissZanZan commented:

"Dancing and calling him a legend."

@CastleLarger wrote:

"None of them will say why they don't want to cancel a fraudster. I really hope everyone enjoys the Chris Brown concert."

@valezvee said:

"When it comes to anything in this country, just say, OH, shake your head and move on with life. The standards are more than double."

@Janssens2A asked:

"How does this guy still get these gigs with the cloud over his head?"

@Patrick61593939 declared:

"Double standards, my brother, with them South Africans."

@lesiba_keetse defended Arthur:

"Talk about lotto money beneficiaries, etc., not Arthur beating Cici; he never did that; the court found him not guilty because he never laid his hand on her; I attended that court with other GBV groups; Andile Galeshiwe was there; Cici couldn’t prove to the court that Arthur beat her."

@lesiba_keetse added:

"I attended that court case. Arthur never laid his hand on Cici. Google it or search it, and you will see what I am saying; rather say he was dating her whilst she was much younger, which is not a crime; she held into a car reversing and got hurt by the gate, say something else, not that."

SA reacts as Arthur Mafokate is accused of lottery scandal

Briefly News previously reported that Once again, Arthur Mafokate was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Social media has been buzzing as legendary musician Arthur Mafokate became the talk of the town shortly after he cancelled his much-awaited concert due to a lack of funds.

Recently, Mafokate was again accused by the mother of a daughter who is living with a disability of benefiting from a Lotteries Commission grant, which she alleged he helped them apply for earlier this year. This came after the star had been involved in another fraud scandal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News