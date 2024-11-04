Maskandi music artist Mthandeni walked away with the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year at the SAMAs

Mthandeni said this win affirmed him that he is the King Of Maskandi and bragged about having no competition in the genre

The SAMAs took place this past weekend at Johannesburg’s Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand

Mthandeni says he is the King of Maskandi following his big win. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king

Source: Instagram

Maskandi music artist Mthandeni won the biggest award of the night at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Mthandeni's iParis wins big

South African Maskandi music artist Mthandeni won the Motsepe Foundation Record of the Year. His single iParis with Lwah Ndlunkulu beat the likes of Tyla's Water, Dlala Thukzin's iPlan and many other bangers.

Taking to Instagram, Mthandeni thanked his supporters saying, "Mabhinca, you guys will be thanked in heaven for what you guys did for me."

'I am the King of Maskandi,' says Mthandeni

The muso told Sunday World that this win affirmed his status as the King of Maskandi, saying he has no competition in the highly contested genre.

“This award has just confirmed that I’m the king of maskandi. It proves that people love my music. At this point, I can safely say that I have no competition in this genre. I am grateful and humbled by this award. I’ve always known that my time would come, and I believe this is my time."

However, not everyone feels as though he should have won the award, with Cassper Nyovest saying Tyla should have won.

On X, Nyovest wrote, "No ways. Tyla won a Grammy for water bro, but she didn’t get the Sama for Record of the Year at home? Haha, y’all are playing games."

Source: Briefly News