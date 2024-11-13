Legendary rapper Khuli Chana recently spoke on his resilience and legacy ahead of the Maftown Heights reunion

The businessman shared a lengthy post talking about his legacy on his Instagram page

He also shed light on the many things that he has survived during his life as a musician

The South African legendary rapper Khuli Chana recently made headlines on social media.

Khuli Chana shed light on his resilience and legacy

With the Maftown Heights reunion coming, the South African rapper and businessman Khuli Chana had something to say to his fans and followers on social media.

Recently, the star shed light on his resilience and legacy ahead of the release of the four-part documentary Maftown Heights Untold Stories reunion. He wrote on his Instagram page:

"Sometimes you gotta step out yourself and remind yourself of who you are. I’ve escaped death, survived shootings,d droughts, scammers, some bad mistakes, mental illness, loss of friends and a whole lot of Fake News…lol. Through it all, I’m still here. I came in as a boy from Mafikeng and birthed a whole generation of music with my friends. Today I am known as the MOTSWAKORIGINATOR. I am growing stronger, blessed with a beautiful family and Protected by the Armour of God. Come celebrate life with me at @maftownheights reunion. @zkhiphani Cover coming soon! I Can’t wait."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Khuli Chana's post

Many netizens' reactions to his post about his resilience journey flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

phat_soul wrote:

"The Greatest, 1 OF 1, There will never be another. If any of you youngins wanna rap and learn how to finesse quality music through being a true MC, go back and study @khulichana01 …trust me, you’ll be around for a long time."

leo_lobelo said:

"Will forever preserve your legacy, I love you big brother @khulichana01."

aunty__mellow_moet responded:

"So super proud of you abuti."

mandilakhe_ikhaya replied:

"I can’t wait for the album."

didiii.morule commented:

"What a beautiful caption my darling, even shed a tear."

