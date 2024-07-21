Lamiez Holworthy Rocks Matching Outfits With Son Leano, SA Amused by Adorable Moment
- Lamiez Holworthy posted a cute photo on Instagram showing people that she is flourishing in motherhood
- South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy had people raving about a moment she captured with her son
- Netizens were gushing after seeing DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her kid Leano in cute matching outfits
Lamiez Holworthy took to Instagram to share her latest fun time as a mother. The DJ is married to Khuli Chana, and together, they have a son named Leano.
Many people were delighted by the picture that they saw of Lamiez and their son. Netizens were gushing over mother and son.
Lamiez Holworthy matches with son
In a post on Instagram, Lamiez Holworthy and her son looked adorable in matching outfits of black overalls and brown boots. Lamiez joked about her son taking her photo as he held a camera up to her. She inquired whether it would be considered child labour. See the post:
Lamiez Holsworthy's son earns praise
Many people thought Leano was cute. Online users were raving about the mom and son and they begged to see the photo the kid took. Read people's comments below:
luthok_07 said:
"We just wanna see the pictures he took honestly."
mow_reed commented:
"9 months and he looks like dad yoooooo."
mamorena652 gushed:
"Cute cute."
1391_junior added:
"Bathong Leano ke bosso yadi bosso weitse."
maispenny added:
"This time you won❤️He is so cute bandla."
Lamiez Holworthy brought baby to Durban July
Briefly News previously reported that one of the best dressed at the Durban July, Lamiez Holworthy posted about being a working mother. The stunning DJ told people she did not get off mommy duty for the Durban July.
DJ Lamiez Howlrhty is married to hip-hop legend Khuli Chana, and they have kids together. The two recently welcomed a new addition to their family, Leano Zion.
After doing the most at the Durban July with her outfits and performances on the decks, Lamiez let people know it was a delight. The musician told people that her Durban July was even better because she brought her baby Leano Zion with her.
