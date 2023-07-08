DJ Lamiez Holworthy was the talk of the town after her appearance at the Durban Jully dazzled the nation

The local celebrity recently shared some Instagram pictures to gush over the latest addition to his family with Khuli Chana

Fans of DJ Lamiez Holworthy were gushing after seeing the update from the beloved musician and mother

One of the best dressed at the Durban July, Lamiez Holworthy posted about being a working mother. The stunning DJ told people she did not get off mommy duty for the Durban July.

Lamiez Holworthy was at Durban July with her baby and people were amazed that she did it all while on mommy duty. Image: lamiez_holworthy

DJ Lamiez Howlrhty is married to hip-hop legend Khuli Chana, and they have kids together. The two recently welcomed a new addition to their family, Leano Zion.

Lamiez Holworthy chuffed she juggled Durban July and mommy duty

After doing the most at the Durban July with her outfits and performances on the decks, Lamiez let people know it was a delight. The musician told people that her Durban July was even better because she brought her baby Leano Zion with her.

In an Instagram post, Lamiez said her son handled their first flight like a champ.

DJ Lamiez Holworthy receives praise for being super mom

Mzansi loves to see career women who are mothers. Lamiez got her flowers for being hardworking and still a present, attentive mother.

yandaqlovers gushed:

"Mommy love."

evo.9010 said:

"My role model Yoh I love you."

tshepiledwaba wrote:

"Okare motho otla dira ngwana! [You make me want to have a child.] You make it look cool."

noluthandotido commented:

"Hai, sis yu were my no1 best dressed, you nailed it Mommy."

colourme__sim added:

"Motherhood never looked so fine."

