Petty crime is rampant in South Africa, and one video showed how daring the thieves are getting

One woman and her friend were getting coffee when they were suddenly victims of a crime when they least expected it

CCTV footage by Seattle Coffee shows the moment that one of the women lost her phone to a thief

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A video shows the harrowing moments that one woman lost her phone. A TikTok video of the CCTV footage that caught the crime.

A Tiktok video of CCTV recorded the moment a thief took a phone from a woman's hand. Image: @shaykrumples

Source: TikTok

The woman was not suspecting anything when she casually had her phone in her hand at a coffee shop. It was too late when they realised that there was a thief right behind them.

Woman's friend chases down these after grabbing her phone

Two ladies in a video by @shaykrumples wanted a coffee from Seattle Coffee and left with one phone. In the video, the victim and her friend were at the till when someone came up from behind and snatched the phone from her ear. Watch the CCTV below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africa in disbelief over brazen crime caught on CCTV

The video showed people how crime continues to be the norm in South Africa. Online users commented on their thoughts about the rampant theft in the country. Many also told the woman to treasure her friend who chased down the thief.

Anathi | Travel + Lifestyle said:

"You would think you’re safe inside a shop."

Nthabi28 commented:

"This is so traumatic. Sad part if SAPS won't do anything about it."

zeta remarked:

"Work so hard for our money and this happens, makes me so angry."

Jojo added:

"He looked suspicious from the moment he stood on the door."

Divan praised the friend who chased the thief:

"Keep your friend. She’s a real one."

CCTV records 3 people stealing laptop in shop, SA scared by team effort

Briefly News previously reported that the security camera at Food Lover's Market in Stellenbosch recorded a crime by three people working together to steal. The video shows how they were able to get their hands on this woman's laptop.

Many people were mortified by the footage, and it got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. The video had many people feeling sorry for the theft victim.

People are always on looking out for crimes. This video scared people, and many discussed that they also lost items to criminals in a similar way.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News