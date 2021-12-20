Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a clip of a cell phone mugging in Johannesburg and South Africans are not pleased

The video sees a young man stealing a cellphone and running to the road where a getaway vehicle is waiting for him

Social media users were left amazed at how brazen the criminal was and some said that it would not be the last incident in the area

South Africans cannot believe the gall of a mugger who stole a cell phone in a Johannesburg establishment during the middle of the day.

A 43-second video of a cell phone mugging in Johannesburg has gone viral after crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared it to his Twitter account.

The video, which has garnered 24.7k views, shows a man dressed in a black tracksuit, a red puffer waistcoat and white takkies loitering outside the entrance of a building.

Abramjee captioned the video:

“Cell phone snatching: Eagles Road Emmarentia JHB.”

A few seconds later, a car pulls up and the mugger edges closer to the door and finally goes inside.

Within a split second, he dashes inside, grabs a cell phone off a table and runs and jumps into the back of the silver car before it pulls away. A local security van is seen chasing the car down.

The victim details the mugging in the video which took place along Eagles Road in Emmarentia.

Social media users were angered over how brazen the criminal had been in the video.

@Tankiso___ said:

“Sad part is they've found a way of getting access to banking apps.”

@Mackmac23200576 said:

“Why cell phone snatching use getaway car? May police explain to us what's happening in SA.”

One Twitter user said the getaway vehicle looked familiar.

@Kaytee_Fresh reacted:

“What the hell, that's the same car that got me last week.”

Others joked about how agile criminals have become in South Africa.

@Tattooed_Exec commented:

“It's how he dived straight into the car for me....”

@kwets11 said:

“Guys how much is the stolen phone market worth?? Is it worth enough to use a whole car.”

@SakzinK said:

“Just another day in Emmarentia.”

@sbuhlanguza commented that he witnessed the entire incident.

"Was chilling upstairs yesterday and witnessed this thing unfold. Never seen a nigga flying into a car like that before."

Clip of hijacking leaves social media users puzzling over how relaxed the criminals were

Previously, News Briefly wrote a story about clip where you see criminals getting out of a luxury car then walking over to another car and gently getting the man and his child out - even patting them on the back like they were buddies - before they drive off with the car.

"What a wow!" @Abramjee posted.

Seeing the clip, fellow social media users were dumbstruck by how relaxed the hijackers were. The sad reality is that criminals know they have the upper hand and that law enforcement is actually fearful for them or in on it. Here are some of the comments that were made: @Tom47096338 could not believe it:

“These guys are too relaxed. You can't be driving a nice car that you know will certainly draw attention and then park on some street and have some conversation next to the car, probably unlocked. Be vigilant and ready to bolt off should something bad happen. At least they are safe.”

Source: Briefly.co.za