A clip of an almost unbelievable hijacking in Johannesburg has left people feeling less safe than ever before

South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the clip to his social media, showing the most relaxed hijacking you have probably ever seen

People could not believe the chill these criminals had and took to the comment section to express their concerns

The crime in Mzansi is peaking and criminals are more brazen than ever before. Seeing someone get hijacked in broad daylight left many feeling some type of way.

South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a clip of a hijacking that has left people speechless.

South African journalist and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a clip of a man getting hijacked on a busy road in the middle of the day. The criminals were hella chilled and couldn’t have cared who was watching.

In the clip you see the criminals getting out of a luxury car themselves then walking over to the other car and gently getting the man and his child out - even patting them on the back like they were buddies - before they took the car. What a wow!

@Abramjee posted:

Seeing the clip, fellow social media users were dumbstruck by how relaxed the hijackers were. The sad reality is that criminals know they have the upper hand and that law enforcement is actually fearful for them or in on it.

Here are some of the comments that were made:

@Tom47096338 could not believe it:

“These guys are too relaxed. You can't be driving a nice car that you know will certainly draw attention and then park on some street and have some conversation next to the car, probably unlocked. Be vigilant and ready to bolt off should something bad happen. At least they are safe.”

@Mpumzi69160385 would never let someone touch her child:

“Yhooo my God how can a stranger take my child to his car, maybe that will be my time to die, I don't think I will allow that to happen.”

@Tabalaza75 says law enforcement has failed the people:

@Nthabispear1 claims the victim handle the situation well:

Clip of attempted hijacking in Johannesburg has people stressing

A video of an attempted hijacking in Lonehill, Johannesburg has caused a stir on social media. It seems the thieves had followed the owners of a luxury SUV to the front gate of their apartment complex, reported Briefly News.

According to video footage, the incident took place around 9:30pm on Friday, 20 August. The car owners wait outside the complex gate before being rammed in by the driver of a white Toyota Corolla behind them.

Two armed men then step out of the vehicle. The SUV driver, however, does not give in to the thieves easily and quickly reverses the vehicle before ending up back on the main road.

