A group of schoolchildren delighted their principal and the internet by executing the 'Sister Bethina' freeze challenge

The students froze perfectly, maintaining their composure without a single giggle or movement

This lighthearted prank highlighted the students' joyful spirit and their positive relationship with school leadership

South Africans were entertained by a viral TikTok video showing schoolchildren successfully pulling off the 'Sister Bethina' freeze challenge, showcasing their playful spirit and good rapport with their principal.

A group of South African pupils impressed their principal and social media by nailing the 'Sister Bethina' freeze challenge. Image: @harperlindajulieann

Source: TikTok

A group of South African school children left their principal and the internet in stitches after pulling off the viral ‘Sister Bethina’ freeze challenge. The hilarious moment was captured on video and quickly gained traction on TikTok.

In the clip posted by TikTok user @harperlindajulieann, the familiar opening notes of Mgarimbe’s Sister Bethina begin to play, and as the principal enters the classroom door, the learners freeze. Their innocent poses, with not a single giggle or movement ruining the moment, left netizens in stitches.

The lighthearted prank showcased the joyful spirit of the pupils and the good rapport they share with their school leadership. Viewers applauded the principal’s reaction, with comments saying it made the moment even more special.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 'Sister Bethina' freeze challenge

The 'Sister Bethina' freeze challenge started trending on TikTok, where participants pause mid-action as the drop of Sister Bethina hits, mimicking a 'freeze' moment on the song. The track was released in 2006 by South African kwaito/R&B trio Mgarimbe, featuring vocals by Nkosinathi Mfeka and Jabulani Kunene. On TikTok alone, the freeze challenge has racked up over 7 million posts under #SisterBettinaFreeze.

SA schoolchildren brought the house down with a flawless 'Sister Bethina' freeze that stunned their principal and TikTok. Image: @harperlindajulieann

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

MissN said:

"Okay challenge officially closed, cuteness overload. 🥰😍"

Mpho_Mukhada wrote:

"Best teacher. This video won this challenge. 😂"

Lebzz460 said:

"I love how friendly and flexible these statues are. 🥰🤣"

Sbo wrote:

"The boy on the table is not having it; he is about to fall. 🤣♥️"

Poodles shared:

"Thank you for taking care of our kids, Ma’am, you're doing a wonderful job. ❤️"

Babalwa585 said:

"Ama 3000, challenge closed. 😂"

User45281721875 shared:

"I think the class teacher knew about this action."

Ntha said:

"Our teachers back then were cut from a different cloth, I tell you, it would have been a different story if we did that."

Thobile wrote:

"Ma'am, you are too kind to our kids. God bless you. 🙏 💖"

Tshegofatso Victoria Dube added:

"This is so beautiful to watch, lol we went to school in the wrong era, school is so nice lately, what was happening to us, yoh. 🤣"

Lungi added:

"You're making teaching fun again after we were very scared of the profession. Beautiful."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News stories about dance challenges

Quinton Masina recently shared an adorable dance video with his fiancée, Kayleigh Schwark, doing the Vatela dance challenge.

Professional dancers from Cape Town posted a video on TikTok where they attempted the Amapiano dance challenge.

Popular comedian William Last jumped onto the trending trigger dance challenge, and it was hilariously funny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News