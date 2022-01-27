Popular comedian William Last recently jumped onto the trending trigger challenge and it’s hilarious

The Botswana born comedian posted the funny viral video on TikTok and currently has over 5.3 million views

The young man’s 2.5 million followers were entertained by the clip and showed love with their positive comments

Popular South African TikToker William Last shared a video of himself doing the trending Trigger Challenge and it is a hit with his 2.5 million followers.

William Last posted his rendition of the Trigger Challenge on TikTok. Image: @williamlast_krm William Last KRM / TikTok

Source: UGC

In the short clip, which has over 5.3 million views, William can be seen sneezing before rocking the trigger dance moves in a rather aggressive manner to the amapiano song Trigger by DJ Karri. And as one would expect, the post had peeps in stitches.

William has been featured on Briefly News before and reported that he has established himself as one of Botswana's best comedians of his time. He is currently based in Mzansi and majority of his fans describe him as a funny comedian who never runs out of jokes, always relevant and up to date.

According to the South African, the Trigger dance challenge. The challenge was sparked by TikToker Victor Ivyic and has amassed over 17 million views on the video-sharing app.

Peeps show their love

William’s fans and followers responded with fun and playful comments on the TikTok post:

Manyaga Nyandano reacted:

“We have the winner.”

RINGO PATRICK said:

“You win the challenge bru. Challenge closed.”

Mumsie Maxase commented:

“Kodwa wena uhlekisa umuntu ecashile (you must some laugh out loud even when they’re hiding)”

Sthembiso S Masoka Mkhize reacted:

“Kodwa my brother uyangibulala (my brother you are killing me).”

Wendy Mahlinza wrote:

“With you, there’s never a dull moment.”

GRAMITA LOVE replied:

“You are just a natural comedian. Love seeing your videos.”

JUDITH TAYLOR commented:

“Mr Bean's grandchild. We love You.”

