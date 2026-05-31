On Saturday, 30 May 2026, popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo responded to DJ Fresh's appointment at Kaya 959

Dhlomo also addressed speculation that he plans to launch his own radio station after leaving Kaya 959

Social media users reacted, discussing the challenges and potential of establishing a new radio station

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sizwe Dhlomo responded to calls to start his own radio station. Image: djfreshsa, kaya959

Source: Instagram

Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to speculation that he will start his own radio station after leaving Kaya 959. The radio personality also weighed in on veteran broadcaster DJ Fresh replacing him at Kaya 959.

Sizwe Dhlomo’s fans have been curious about his next career move, and he has given a hint of what lies ahead. On Saturday, 30 May 2026, X (Twitter) user @MphumaMula asked Dhlomo how he felt about being replaced by DJ Fresh at Kaya 959. The post was captioned:

“Grootman Sizwe, how do you feel about getting replaced by a legendary artist like DJ Fresh! Do you think he'll cook a better show than you, or he is there for the money?”

The former MTV presenter approved DJ Fresh’s appointment and said that the rest is up to the listeners. Sizwe Dhlomo’s response read:

“I think it’s definitely the right move for Kaya. The listeners will have to decide for themselves, but I think they are fortunate to have him.”

Sizwe Dhlomo responds to calls to start his own radio station

Another X user, @LebogangEric6, explained why listeners are expecting Dhlomo, who has his own state-of-the-art home studio, to start his own radio station. The post was captioned:

“Jealous down, Siz is really loved and admired by his listeners. That's why we asked if he would establish his own radio station.”

In response, Dhlomo shut down any suggestions that he would be launching his own radio station by explaining how those in the past had fared. He suggested the best way is to buy a radio station. The post was captioned:

“I think it’s been proven time & time again that establishing your own radio station doesn’t work. You’re supposed to buy one.”

SA reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's response on starting a radio station

Social media users weighed in on Sizwe Dhlomo’s response, with some asking for clarification.

Here are some of the comments:

@MegaFunTweets agreed:

“It takes time to build the following and station identity. If you are not willing to pump in money for the next 10-15 years, rather buy instead of starting from scratch. You basically want to find a young audience and capture them, grow with them as they become adults and parents and that way they also bring their kids and grandkids into the fold, thus growing your audience.”

@ramsclive asked:

“What makes it not work? Otherwise, it means the industry is monopolised. Does radio have a lot of front-loaded costs besides the studio?”

@kwaito_za urged:

“Establish yours, man! We listened to the same stations, the same voices and the same faces for years. We would do with something fresh.”

Sizwe Dhlomo revealed the cost of his home studio. Image: sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo finally reveals cost of home studio

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo confirmed how much he spent to build his state-of-the-art home studio.

During his last broadcast on Kaya 959, the broadcaster hinted that he would be using the studio a lot in the coming months.

Source: Briefly News