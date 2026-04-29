On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo went viral after fixing an inconvenience that many people would likely ignore

He shared a video showing the lengths he went to remove a dead bug trapped between the panes of his double-glazed acoustic studio window

Some followers asked how much the process cost, while others admired how differently wealthy people solve minor problems

Sizwe Dhlomo spent big to remove a dead bug. Image: sizwedhlomo, kaya959

Source: Instagram

Veteran South African broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo just proved that he is monied again after fixing an inconvenience several people would have lived with.

The Kaya FM host has earned a reputation for subtly flexing his wealth online, including his thriving cattle ranching business and his well-manicured lawn, which costs more than a second-hand Bentley Continental GT.

On Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the former MTV presenter flexed his wealth by having his studio’s double-glazed acoustic windows fixed because of a dead bug.

Sizwe Dhlomo spends big to remove dead bug

Earlier, Sizwe Dhlomo shared a video on his official X (Twitter) account revealing that he had noticed a bug between the glass panes. He asked his followers whether he should leave the bug in his state-of-the-art studio or have it removed.

“Now I need to call the guys if I wanna get it out for them to strip this whole thing, all of this, all of this, all these panels, and you take out this frame. Then they need to cut this glass. This is very thick glass, very custom-made, and you cut that and take it out so that we can remove it. My question to you: is it worth it? I definitely wanna do it because it's just bugging me every time I look at it,” Sizwe Dhlomo said in the video.

Watch the video below:

In a follow-up post, Sizwe Dhlomo shared that he had decided to dismantle the window and reinstall it to remove the dead bug.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Sizwe Dhlomo dismantles studio because of dead bug

The post swiftly gained traction on the microblogging website and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some asked how much he had forked out, others were stunned that he had dismantled his studio to remove a bug.

Here are some of the comments:

@nkosanangwenya said:

“You should have taken my suggestion of putting on a Siz the World sticker, Dinangwe, it was going to blend in so easily with the rest of the studio, and no one was going to see the bug. But I know what you finally settled for is the best 🤝”

@325C_K remarked:

“Nah, you like that uncle who will remove the entire engine from the car because of a rattle in the boot. 🤞🏾🥺🥺”

@KingXhosa33 joked:

“I am applying for a job with you, Dinangwe, to be a security guard 🐞. To make sure no bugs get in there again. I am willing to stand there the whole day monitoring with my Doom in hand. I will charge you R200 per hour 😹😹😹”

@mybudycaz said:

“How much is this little bug going to cost you. You really have nice life problems, bro. That bug has more status than so many people right now. Let's name him and frame him; he made history.”

@FromTman shared:

“Having money, hehe, you move differently. I've had an ant stuck in my car's taillight for the longest time. Every time I see it, I just smile.”

@11thofJans said:

“Why do I get a feeling this was never about the poor bug🤔. Just saying. Don't attack me, please. I have more money than you.”

SA reacted after Sizwe Dhlomo flexed his wealth. Image: kaya959

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo slammed for poverty-shaming a fan

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo was accused of mocking a social media user's financial status during a debate instead of presenting facts.

After the Kaya FM host was called out for his behaviour, he fired back in the comments with vulgar language.

Source: Briefly News