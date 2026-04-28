A four-year-old boy, Zuluboy (ZB), went viral after hilariously explaining why his online followers should stop treating him like a ‘small baby’

The video shared on Facebook left viewers feeling amused as the toddler listed skills that prove he has outgrown baby gestures

Social media users were filled with laughter, with many jokingly labelling the smart boy their teacher for schooling them on proper etiquette

Zuluboy captured hearts online after explaining his logic behind outgrowing small baby treatment. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

Outspoken Eastern Cape toddler, Zuluboy, drew a line in the sand regarding the pet names given to him by his online followers, ‘amaparents,’ while claiming to be a big baby.

The clip was shared by Facebook user Lujabe Siphe on 26 April 2026, where it reached nearly 500K views and over 2K comments from viewers who found his video amusing.

The little boy said whenever 'amaparents' address him as a baby, making cute gestures, he wonders what is going on, as that should be done to small babies. His mother, however, reminded him of what he said in an earlier video, where he told her that he was just a baby and only four years old.

Zuluboy defends his previous baby statement

The outspoken boy had an explanation for saying previously, calling himself a baby. He said he was a big baby and, therefore, cute pet names were not for babies his age. He reiterated that being called a small baby should not be for kids his age, reminding his mom, Lujabe Siphe, that he can speak, walk and is able to spell his name. The four-year-old pet names were appropriate when he couldn't do any of the things he can do now.

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Briefly News reached out to Siphe Lujabe for comments. At the time of publication, the mom had not responded.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loves the outspoken Zuluboy

The clip went viral, gaining massive views and thousands of comments from social media users who were entertained by the outspoken toddler. Many viewers noted that Zuluboy was only a baby when it suited him and jokingly warned others to refrain from using babies' pet names to refer to him. Some said his selective reference to him being a baby was proof that he was a smart boy. Others supported his view, saying they were wrong for calling him a baby. They jokingly noted that since he often teaches them things online, he should just be referred to as a teacher.

The mom reminded Zuluboy that he recently told her that he was just a baby. image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

User @Lindi Manjingolo-Mpontshane shared:

"That part where he says, 'and I’m like what’s going on.' Maparents stop this, ngeke (never)."

User @Luzuko Nhleko said:

"ZB is a baby when it suits him, the fact that he knows when to be a baby and not to be."

User @Fikile Msomi added:

"ZB is clever. He knows when to claim the baby thing to suit his needs."

User @Buyie Nyawo joked:

"How are you not a baby when you have missing front teeth, Zuluboy?"

User @Notemba Bixa commented:

"No maparents you can't teketisa (give pet names to) your teacher. This is a big baby maparents."

User @Linda Tembo said:

"Si wrong maparents (we are wrong maparents)!"

3 Briefly News articles about Zuluboy

Zuluboy addressed the risks of too much screen time, saying it was not good for the eyes and that a person ends up having no friends, impressing many viewers who said they were guilty of that too.

A famous American content creator was impressed by Zuluboy's emotional intelligence after reviewing a video of his mom pranking him.

Zuluboy captured the nation's attention after expressing concerns about his 2025 teacher's academic progress after she did not move with them to the next grade.

Source: Briefly News