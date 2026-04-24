Shebeshxt had his medical history read during his recent bail hearing and ignited a firestorm of reactions from the online community

While some argued that it was not right for the court to expose the controversial rapper's private matters, others said that for someone in his position, everything had to be made transparent

Meanwhile, others reacted to Shebeshxt's extended stay in prison after his bail application was postponed again

Shebeshxt's medical history was discussed in court. Image: OfficiallShebe_.

Source: Twitter

The courtroom drama surrounding Shebeshxt reached a fever pitch this week as the controversial rapper’s private medical history was read aloud during his latest bail hearing on 23 April 2026.

In now-viral footage from the courtroom, the camera focused squarely on the controversial Limpopo rapper's facial expressions and responses to the questions asked about the leg injury sustained from one of his accidents and the surgery required to aid in his recovery.

It was revealed, through Shebeshxt's doctor, that he is on treatment, which is scheduled to run until October. The rapper was asked whether he is able to access his treatment while in custody, to which he said no.

During proceedings, Shebeshxt also confirmed that he last had a medical consultation with another doctor, Dr Chaba, in November 2025, claiming that their last meeting was not health-related. He highlighted that he has yet to be consulted.

"When we last met, it was not a medical consultation. He came to visit me in prison."

It was revealed during Shebeshxt's recent bail application hearing that he needed urgent medical attention. Image: OfficiallShebe_.

Source: Twitter

It was revealed that the doctor allegedly planned to refer Shebeshxt to an orthopaedic surgeon for further treatment. When allowed to address the court, however, the rapper’s demeanour was a far cry from the high-energy persona fans are used to seeing on stage.

Instead of the loud, assertive voice that has become his trademark in his music and public appearances, the rapper appeared noticeably timid. Speaking in a soft, subdued tone, he seemed to shrink under the weight of the courtroom setting, leaving many stunned by the sharp contrast between his larger-than-life public image and his vulnerable presence in the dock.

"My understanding is that the plan won't be possible because I'm in custody, and there is no way they can take me for the medical consultation."

Further revelations suggest that should the rapper not receive an urgent operation for his leg, the "worst case scenario" would lead to permanent deformity, a consequence that could potentially derail his career.

Despite the urgency of his medical condition, the rapper's stay in custody was extended once more. The court ruled to postpone the bail application to 28 April 2026, to allow for further investigations and for the state to verify the medical claims presented.

As the clock ticks on his recovery window, fans were left to continue the gruelling countdown to his release.

Watch the courtroom footage below.

Social media debates over Shebeshxt's latest court appearance

Social media users were drawn into a heated debate over whether a prisoner's right to medical confidentiality should be waived once their case becomes a matter of public record. Read some of the responses below.

xolani_livesa said:

"Nothing is confidential for criminals."

Thato_MCC noted:

"Not when you are doing bail on new facts, and the facts are medical reasons."

MALI_K90 argued:

"Not in court. By the way, he and his lawyer are the ones who brought up his medical history; they want to get bail."

m_kobene said:

"He has been humbled, and he must be behind bars till eternity."

mosi26821 posted:

"This is free rehab for him."

Online users argued that Shebeshxt wasn't entitled to medical confidentiality as his case had become a matter of public record. Image: OfficiallShebe_.

Source: Twitter

Mzansi admires Shebeshxt's partner

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to the support Shebeshxt's partner had shown him throughout his time in court.

Mzansi admired her for standing by her man "through thick and thin" and not abandoning him.

Source: Briefly News