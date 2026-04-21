SA reacts after Shebeshxt brings doctor to court in fresh bail bid

On Tuesday, 21 April 2026, Shebeshxt appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates' Court, where he made a third attempt to secure bail after failing twice since his arrest on 12 November 2025

The Limpopo musician called in a medical doctor, who claimed that he requires urgent surgery

Social media users weighed in on the doctor's claims and Shebeshxt's third attempt to be granted bail

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Shebeshxt revealed he required urgent surgery during his fresh bail bid. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Controversial Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke revealed his health issues in a third attempt to secure bail.

Shebeshxt, who failed to secure bail twice since his arrest on 12 November 2025, returned to the Polokwane Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, where his new lawyer, Michael Khumalo, launched a new bid to have his client released on bail.

The lawyer brought a medical doctor, Dr Malose Chaba, who has treated Shebeshxt for head injuries after a car crash in June 2024.

Now, concerns over his health have emerged, with reports indicating that he requires immediate medical attention for his right leg.

Shebeshxt reveals health struggles in third attempt to secure bail

Dr Chaba warned that if this is not treated, it could adversely affect Shebeshxt’s healing process. He said the operation (Open Reduction Internal Fixation) is to fix a screw implanted in his leg after a car crash that happened in June 2024, and claimed the life of his daughter.

Chaba told the court that Shebe was supposed to consult with him before his arrest in November last year.

Reports indicate that the Rato Laka musician’s condition has worsened, raising fears about delays in treatment while he remains in custody. The doctor says delays could cause severe pain and even deformation of the leg.

Chaba has also told the court that Chauke sustained severe injuries that need regular treatment from an orthopaedic surgeon.

“Under normal circumstances, you can have a fracture, they put a back lap and you go home the same day, but the fact that he was admitted for weeks shows that the injury was severe, and when you look at the image or look at the fracture, the bones were completely broken. They were broken and displaced, meaning they were no longer aligned with each other, which then led to the operation that he required,” Dr Chaba added.

SA reacts after Shebeshxt brings doctor to court in fresh bail bid

SABC News shared the update that Shebeshxt needs urgent leg surgery, sparking reactions.

Here are some of the comments:

@LadyThi31 said:

“That should have been his first attempt for bail to be granted, too late now. I would fire all of them ngoku.”

@SegopotsoM82488 remarked:

“Our brother looks fresh; he must stay inside.”

@jerry_peep commented:

“He hasn’t rehabilitated from his bad behaviour. His daughter is crying from the grave because of his reckless conduct. Keep him there.”

@SimandManzini argued:

"I don’t think they will grant him bail. That surgery can be done while he’s behind bars. The State won’t fall for this one."

@Sihle_E_Nkosi said:

"Those face tattoos are not helping either."

Mzansi reacted after Shebeshxt brought a doctor to his new bail application. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Shebeshxt's baby mama pleads for his release

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt's baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, took matters into her own hands regarding his release.

Kholofelo's efforts came after fans launched a petition to secure Shebeshxt's release from jail.

Source: Briefly News