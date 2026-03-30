Lekompo musician Shebeshxt scooped two major gongs at the Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards

One eagle-eyed netizen highlighted that Shebeshxt wasn't initially nominated in one of the categories in which he won

Fans celebrated his achievements, while critics questioned the decision to honour him amid serious charges

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Shebeshxt won big behind bars. Image: Sharp Shoota Maburnah

Source: Facebook

Controversial Limpopo musician Katlego Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, made history again behind bars after winning two major awards.

The Rato Laka hitmaker has been behind bars since his arrest on 12 November 2026 on an attempted murder charge.

The Polokwane Magistrates Court initially denied him bail, with the High Court in Polokwane upholding the decision after his lawyers appealed.

The musician and his loved ones have something to smile about after he notched two awards at the Thobela FM Sepedi Music Awards held in Polokwane on Sunday, 29 March 2026.

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Shebeshxt wins big behind bars at Thobela FM music awards

Shebeshxt won Best Male Lekompo Artist of the Year, while his smash hit Rato Laka, featuring Zee Nxumalo, Naqua SA and Slido Man, won Song of the Year.

Thobela FM took to its official X (Twitter) account and announced that Shebeshxt had won the Best Male Lekompo Artist of the Year Award.

See the post below:

SA reacts after Shebeshxt wins Thobela FM music awards

While his fans celebrated the win, his critics were not impressed. Several netizens questioned how Shebeshxt had won the Best Male Lekompo Artist of the Year Award when he wasn’t a nominee. Others slammed Thobela FM for honouring a musician who is currently behind bars and stands accused of nine serious charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

Here are some of the comments:

@SphiweQipha critiqued:

“You're degenerating. Why nominate a criminal in the first place? That guy should be treated like any other criminal. There are no exceptions.”

@CHAT_PTA suggested:

“Should have been excluded from participating. Rewarding criminals doesn’t paint the station in a good light 💡”

@MissBhoza gushed:

“Congratulations, Shebe, on winning Best Lekompo Male Artist. Wins like this are reminders of your gift. I hope this moment keeps you motivated. Don’t let your story end here.”

@_de_big_O fumed:

“You lack emotional intelligence as a station. You behave like a 16-year-old. What are you saying to his victims?”

@TalkLawMonare argued:

“To all who are complaining, Sheba has not been found guilty of anything he's being detained for. He's an accused. Innocent until proven guilty. Or does ‘Innocent until proven guilty’ apply only to you and yours?”

@djsnikaz said:

“Heyi, South Africa is on another level of lawlessness, corruption and overall stupidity! It all started with putting an ex-convict in parliament, a house of ‘honourables’ and now this. You know what’s going to happen, he’s going to win it! I don’t know if we’re glorifying criminals.”

Fan questioned Shebeshxt's award win. Image: Mabosso

Source: Twitter

Shebeshxt becomes 1st artist to win Song of the Year while in prison

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Shebeshxt became the first artist in Mzansi to win Song of the Year on a particular radio station while behind bars.

Several netizens were in awe about this revelation, as they flooded the internet with their reactions.

Source: Briefly News